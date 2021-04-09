Samsung Launches the World’s First ‘Do-It-All’ Smart Monitor for Work, Learn and Play at Home

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand today launched its all-new Smart Monitor with an innovative, Do-It-All screen that lets users enjoy Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps, remotely connect with their office PC and also edit documents using Microsoft 365.

Designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of Indian Gen Z and millennials who are working, learning and consuming entertainment at the same time, the premium lifestyle Smart Monitor incorporates powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform, to watch OTT content seamlessly. Users can even get a desktop like experience without a PC by connecting Galaxy phones to the Smart Monitor through Samsung DeX.

The super sleek Samsung Smart Monitor is designed to harmonize with all types of surroundings and add a modern look to your desk. It comes with 3-side borderless display stretching from edge to edge for maximum viewing and a minimalist aesthetic.

Samsung’s advanced eye comfort technology reduces strain for more comfortable and prolonged usage. Flicker Free technology continuously removes tiring and irritating screen flicker allowing you to use the monitor for longer with less fatigue while the Eye Saver Mode minimizes emitted blue light.

“The pandemic has changed our lifestyle and work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities. Today, consumers value products that offer convenience and enable them to multi-task seamlessly. At Samsung, we believe in bringing impactful innovations and our new Smart Monitor is an example of that. Consumers no longer have to choose between different screens for varied uses as Smart Monitor brings it all together and offers the flexibility to smoothly transition from working and learning to entertaining oneself,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Price and Availability

Samsung Smart Monitor is available in two models – the M7 that supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch screen size and the M5 that supports Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes.

Samsung Smart Monitor will be available in India from April 09, 2021 with a starting price of INR 28,000 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores. For a limited period, Smart Monitors will be available at an introductory price of INR 21,999 onwards.

For more information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/in/monitors/all-monitors/?smart

www.amazon.in/samsungsmartmonitors

Consumers buying Smart Monitor will get complimentary* wireless mouse and keyboard for limited period.

*Offers provided by respective sellers at their sole discretion

Features of Samsung Smart Monitor

Ensures seamless work experience without a PC

The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting, Screen Mirroring or Apple AirPlay2. For a complete desktop experience using a mobile device, users can also connect their Galaxy smartphones to the monitor with Samsung DeX.

For home office and learning, the Smart Monitor operates Microsoft 365 applications without a PC thanks to embedded Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents on the cloud directly from the monitor, with help from their Bluetooth connected keyboard and mouse.

Remote Access also allows users to wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop whether it is situated elsewhere in the house or at the office. The USB Type-C port allows for data, display and power — up to 65W — with just a single connection, keeping the area around the monitor clean and beautiful.

Complete entertainment experience

When work is done, the display turns into a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content with Samsung’s Smart Hub. The monitor’s app store allows users to stream their favorite content including Netflix, HBO and YouTube even without a connection to a PC or a mobile device. Content can easily be accessed with the Smart Monitor’s remote control, which includes hot keys for streaming services. The display can also be controlled by voice using Samsung’s Bixby or other voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for additional connection versatility while the display has a built-in two channel speaker so that users do not need to set up additional speakers.

Ensures viewing comfort

Samsung Smart Monitor also features technology designed to make viewing more comfortable. Adaptive Picture optimizes picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and colour temperature in response to room conditions, using a sensor.

Samsung’s Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light emissions while Flicker Free technology removes screen flicker, allowing the use of the monitor for longer with less eye strain.

Widescreen view for gaming

The aspect ratio of the Samsung Smart Monitor can be changed be adjusted from 16:9 to 21:9, allowing a wider and more encompassing view while playing games, and viewing other widescreen content.

Product Specs:

Model M7 M5 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 Display Brightness 250nit 250nit OS Tizen 5.5 Tizen 5.5 PVOD (i.e Netflix, Youtube) Yes Yes TV Plus* OTN (Over the Network) OTN (Over the Network) Smart Service Universal Guide OTN (Over the Network) OTN (Over the Network) Bixby Yes Yes Tap View Yes Yes App Casting Yes Yes Remote Access Yes Yes Smart Feature Multi View N/A N/A Sound Mirroring Yes Yes Audio Speaker Output 10W (5Wx2) 10W (5Wx2) HDMI 2 2 USB ports 3 (2.0) 2 (2.0) USB-C 1 N/A Connectivity WiFi / BT Yes (WiFi5, BT4.2) Yes (WiFi5, BT4.2) Auto Source Switch+ Yes Yes Colour Black Black Design Stand Type Tilt (Metal base) Tilt (Metal base) DPMS Yes Yes Eye Saver Mode Yes Yes Monitor Features Intelligent Eye Care Yes Yes USB-C Charging 65W No Accessory Remote Controller Model TM2050A(BT) TM2050A(BT)

