Samsung Launches the Stylish Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India, Your Go-To Device for Learning and Entertainment

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a stylish tablet designed for both work and play. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an in-box S Pen, immersive display and premium Uni-body metal design. These features make Galaxy Tab S6 Lite the ideal device for content creation, learning and entertainment for students and creators.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. At a time when e-learning and work from home have emerged as the new normal, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the perfect device that can integrate seamlessly into your everyday life. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, with its new ergonomically designed S Pen helps students stay organized, multitask and create content effortlessly. We believe in bringing meaningful innovation to our consumers and with the Galaxy Tab S6 lite, our consumers especially students can take notes, create and share like never before,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The S Pen as your Multitasking Assistant

The S Pen is truly your multitasking assistant whether you are using your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for work, study or content creation. The new S Pen has an ergonomic design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen. Weighing only 7.03g, the S Pen is light and easy-to-use, and its improved pen latency and 0.7mm pen tip delivers greater precision for note taking and drawing. When you’re finished capturing your ideas, the S Pen snaps magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case, making it easy to use without the concern of misplacing it. The S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also battery-free, so you never have to worry about losing charge when using it.

Light Weight and Stylish Design

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a wide and immersive display, with a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels. Weighing just 467 gm, its compact design makes it the ideal tablet for multitasking, note taking and watching videos or movies. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an intuitive visual interface and simplified navigation tools, making switching between multiple applications smooth and effortless so that you can focus on the task at hand.

Your Perfect Entertainment Partner

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG. It comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience for outstanding immersive audio, so whether you are watching a YouTube video, streaming your favourite show or listening to your favourite music, you will experience premium quality sound. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is packed with clever, helpful and entertaining features that make listening to music, streaming content, shopping online or connecting with friends easier and more enjoyable.

Signature Galaxy Experience

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can keep you productive and organized. You can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, even when your smartphone is out of reach or in another room. The improved Daily Board display lets you control music, view your calendar, check the weather and write quick memos and reminders. The new Bixby features will also enhance your overall productivity and entertainment experiences. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a device that can be used by the entire family. With Samsung Kids, you can set daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain applications and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colorful learning apps and games. Samsung has partnered with Netflix and Spotify so you can get even more out of your favorite apps on the Galaxy range.

Price and offers

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three beautiful colours – Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi variant) will be available only on Samsung.co and Amazon.in. Customers can pre-book Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting today till June 16 on Samsung.com, at select retail outlets and leading online portals. By pre-booking the device, customers can avail exciting offers of redeeming either Galaxy Buds+ (worth INR 11900) at INR 2999 only or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth INR 4999) at INR 2500 only. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in 4/64 GB variant and is priced at INR 31999 for LTE version and INR 27999 for Wi-Fi version. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals on June 17.

Specification Sheet

Model Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Design Dimension (HxWxD, mm) 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 Weight (g) 467 CMF Metal Uni-body Entertainment Display Size 10.4″ Display Resolution WUXGA (2000×1200, 225PPI) Sound Camera 5MP + 8MP (Front/Rear) Performance AP Platform Octa-core Memory 4 + 64 GB Battery 13 hours video play, 7040mAh Productivity Pen S-Pen (In-box) No Charging Needed Security Face Recognition