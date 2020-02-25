Samsung Launches the #MegaMonster Galaxy M31 in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today launched Galaxy M31 for the tech-savvy young millennials and Gen Z.

Galaxy M31 is the newest addition to the popular Galaxy M series. Till date, Samsung has launched six models – Galaxy M10, M20, M30, M40, M10s and M30s – under the M series in 2019. Galaxy M31, the #MegaMonster comes with 64MP Quad Camera, industry-leading 6000mAh battery and Samsung’s proprietary Super Amoled Display.

Galaxy M31 sports a 64MP quad-camera setup. The 64MP camera does an incredible job of capturing stunning pictures with depth, detail and definition. Galaxy M31 comes with a powerful 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with 123-degree field of view making users capture the world as they see it. It also has a dedicated 5MP Macro Lens for close-up shots of objects that you love. In addition, it has a 5MP depth lens for amazing portrait shots with live focus.

Galaxy M31 has amazing video capability with 4K recording, hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, it has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4k video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Galaxy M31’s industry leading 6000mAh battery can easily last the entire day and night. It also comes with an in-box Type C 15W fast charger. Despite packing in a mega monster battery, Galaxy M31 is just 8.9mm thick and weighs only 191 grams, making it lightweight and comfortable to grip.

“Galaxy M series has received unprecedented success in 2019, with millions of happy millennial consumers. Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was the highest selling phone in the Diwali period. We now bring Galaxy M31 keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of our young millennial consumers. Galaxy M31 is a perfect embodiment of #MegaMonster as it packs in a Mega 64MP camera, a monstrous 6000mAh battery and the Super Amoled display,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“The Samsung Galaxy M Series has proven to be a customer delight with each and every phone in the portfolio becoming a bestseller. The series is a great example of leveraging customer insights from Amazon.in to craft products that customers seek and value. Galaxy M31, like its predecessors, offers industry-defining features, giving customers a premium experience at fantastic prices. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the smartphones category providing customers with a vast selection and an unmatched shopping experience,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

Galaxy M31 comes with a gorgeous signature super AMOLED display that produces stunning and vivid colors. It comes with Widevine L1 certification that enables consumers to watch high definition content across streaming platforms.

Galaxy M31 is a delight for binge watchers as it allows users to watch their favorite content from gaming and movies, to web-surfing and multi-tasking by offering uninterrupted video play back up to 26 hours. With Galaxy M31, one can enjoy more of what they love without the screen getting in the way.

Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI 2.0 for a smooth, lag-free experience.



Memory Variants and Availability

Galaxy M31 will come in two memory variants, 6/64GB and 6/128GB and will be available at Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from March 5, 12 noon.

Pricing

Galaxy M31 will be available at INR 15999 for the 6/64GB memory variant and INR 16999 for the 6/128GB memory variant.

In addition, there will be various introductory offers worth INR 1000 available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores, which will take the effective price for Galaxy M31 to INR 14999 for the 6/64GB memory variant and INR 15999 for the 6/128GB memory variant.

Specification Sheet

Display Super Amoled Display 16.21 cm (6.4”) FHD+ Infinity U RAM/ ROM 6+64GB 6+128GB Camera 64MP Quad Camera Rear: 64+8+5+5MP Front: 32MP Processor Exynos 9611 Upto 2.3GHz Octa Core Battery 6000mAh (with 15W in-box charger) Colors Ocean Blue Space Black