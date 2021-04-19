Samsung Launches Pick-up & Drop Service for Smartphones, Tablets; Now Get Your Mobile Devices Serviced Without Stepping Out

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices. Consumers visiting Samsung service centers can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post repair. This will ensure Samsung smartphone and tablet consumers do not have to step out of the safety and comfort of their homes to get their devices serviced.

The pick-up and drop service for mobile devices has been kicked-off in 46 cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varansi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam – for non-containment zones falling within municipal limits and with adherence to curfew rules.

Customers can register for service of their Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets. Personnel involved in the pick-up and drop of the devices from the homes of consumers will follow all safety protocols.

The pick-up and drop and drop only service for mobile device repair can be availed at a nominal convenience fee of INR 199 & INR 99, respectively. Consumers can pay for the service through several digital payment options.

“At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families. The new pick-up and drop & drop only service will allow consumers to get their mobile devices serviced without stepping out of their homes, especially in the current situation. We are confident our wide service network and many contactless service options will help deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience. We are hopeful consumers will utilize the pick-up and drop service while they stay home and stay safe,” said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

Samsung offers several contactless service options to its consumers, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. Consumers can opt for WhatsApp, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

Contactless Service Offerings

WhatsApp Support: Consumers can send a simple message on Samsung’s WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register for the service. On WhatsApp, they can seek technical support, get information about service centre locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Samsung products they have just bought. This service is available 24×7.

Remote Support: Samsung call center agents can work on a consumer’s Galaxy smartphone or Smart TV remotely through the internet and diagnose the issue online to provide instant resolution.

Live Chat: Consumers can reach out to Samsung instantly on its website www.samsung.com/in/support wherein trained agents and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chat Bot provide instant and accurate information for any queries 24×7, without any wait time.

Technical Assistance Through Call Center: Expert call center executives offer technical support over call. Consumers follow the technical advice given to them to resolve issues.

Video Tips on Samsung Website & YouTube: Consumers can find useful product care tips and do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung website and on YouTube that provide solutions to common problems.

Samsung Members App: ‘Samsung Members’ has over ten million users and provides consumers the option of live chat, placing service requests, tracking repair progress, remote support and phone diagnostics. Consumers can engage with other Samsung fans on the ‘community’ section too for self-help and product feature understanding.

Please share this news







