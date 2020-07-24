Samsung Launches New Range of UHD Business TVs; Perfect for Small & Medium Businesses in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, has launched a new range of ultra high definition Business Televisions in India for consumer facing businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons, among others.

The new range of Business TVs will help small and medium businesses redefine user experience through solution packed with innovative applications, dynamic content and visual experience. With the Business TVs, Samsung is bringing together its prowess in commercial signage displays and advanced TV technology.

Samsung Business TVs are engineered to operate for 16 hours a day and come with an on/off timer to automatically operate during set business hours.

Backed by intutitive software, attractive content and no hidden costs, Samsung Business TVs come preloaded with over 100 free templates that allow business owners to create their own content. Some of the unique templates includes vertical orientation, promotions that display cotent alongside TV programs, motion-embedded, seasonal sale and other pre-designed layouts providing business perfect visuals for different occasions.

The Ultra High Definition display can showcase high quality content, helping small and medium businesses attract more consumers.

In addition to customizable free templates, the Samsung Business TV app allows remote management of content. This app also aids easy DIY installation of the TV. After downloading the Business TV app, users’ devices are automatically connected to the TV and available for immediate use. This content management app offers easy upload of content.

“At Samsung, we constantly strive to understand the ever evolving business needs of our consumers and address them with high quality solutions. With the new Samsung Business TV, we want to meet the requirements of various small and medium businesses, helping them communicate and operate effectively and hassle free. Our latest range of Business TVs will help businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons redefine experience for end consumers,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Key Features: Samsung Business TV, TV Built For Your Business

Easy to install

Samsung Business TV comes with a 3 step easy installation guide that automatically initiates as the user first turns the TV on. Additionally, the television requires no additional cost or IT support for installation or usage.

Easy to use

Samsung Business TV app, available for Android and iOS devices, allow users to remotely manage and control the content through their smartphone.

Easy content creation and management

Samsung Business TV comes with 100 preloaded content templates including vertical orientation, L-Bar layouts, motion-embedded, seasonal sale and other pre-designed promotions and advertisements for DIY content management. These templates allow the user to edit, review, finalize and deploy content even across multiple displays.

Samsung Business TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants, with prices ranging from INR 75,000 to INR 175,000. The versatile Business TV comes with three-year warranty, offering long term support to business owners.