Samsung Launches New #funbelievable Television Series with Unique ‘Make for India’ Innovations

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics and mobile phones brand, today launched its new #funbelievable Series of TVs. A perfect amalgamation of fun and work, the new TV line up is available in 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TV variants, packed with features that will change the way consumers experience entertainment.

Offering revolutionary features at a never before seen price point, the latest range delivers on technology, aesthetics and affordability, elevating your home entertainment experience to a whole new level. A value proposition for consumers, the #funbelievable Series adds a fun quotient in the everyday lives of consumers with distinctive features such as Personal Computer Mode, Content Guide, Music System, Internet browsing capabilities and many more.

Samsung has been an undisputed market leader in the TV category for the last 14 years globally, staying true to its DNA. The new line-up not only comes with a plethora of features but also delivers unmatched picture quality with superior colours, stunning details and contrast levels.

“At Samsung, meaningful innovations and a customer-centric approach are a part of our DNA. Today’s consumers want to be able to use their TVs in multiple ways to stay connected, apart from consuming content on their favourite OTT platforms. #funbelievable Series meets the growing expectations of our consumers, especially millennials, who are looking for exciting innovations that make their lives better. With this new line-up, we are confident we will further strengthen our market leadership in televisions,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

#funbelievable Series

The latest Samsung Smart TVs under #funbelievable Series will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants and will be equipped with multiple features:

Personal Computer Mode

This feature allow you to transform your Smart TV to your own personal computer, using it for much more than just browsing. Consumers can create documents or work from the cloud for creating school or office presentations. They can also mirror their laptop on the Smart TV screen wirelessly without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience. Through the remote access feature, users can access their laptop or personal computer from any location over the internet. For example, one can access their work computer from the convenience of their home.

Content Guide

With Content Guide, users can spend more time watching rather than searching. It helps users find their favorite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, VOOT and so on.

Music System

The new Samsung Smart TV offers a complete visual experience by turning the Smart TV into a virtual music system. It allows the user to choose from a library of skins with a dynamic interface, enhancing the overall audio experience by adding visual elements on the screen.

The #funbelievable Series will also offer a 32-inch non-smart TV variant.

Price & Availability

#funbelievable Series will start from a price of INR 12,990 and come with two-year warranty. The new TV series will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.