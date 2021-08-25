Samsung Launches #MonsterLikeABoss Galaxy M32 5G with Twelve 5G Bands in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the future ready Galaxy M32 5G with 12 band-support for 5G experience and the promise of two-year OS upgrades. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, the #MonsterLikeABoss Galaxy M32 5G is designed for tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers who live fast-paced lives. Galaxy M32 5G is also India’s first smartphone to host a Dimensity 720 processor in addition to Samsung’s Defense Grade Knox Security.

“Galaxy M series has disrupted the market since its launch in 2019. We are committed to deliver superior experiences that surpass the ever growing demands of our always on GenZ consumers. As we gear up for the 5G revolution in India, the brand new Galaxy M32 5G fortifies the ‘Monster’ legacy with its twelve 5G band-support and promise of two OS updates, ensuring that our users are always #BeFutureReady. Galaxy M32 5G is equipped with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade mobile security platform and flaunts premium design to make our users go #MonsterLikeABoss,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 720 enables premium experiences across mid-range 5G smartphones, and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is the first device powered by this energy-efficient7nm SoC. MediaTek Dimensity 720 delivers advanced connectivity, best-in-class power efficiency, smarter cameras, smooth streaming, and a fully integrated 5G modem with MediaTek 5G UltraSave to provide extra power-saving technologies. We look forward toour ongoing collaboration with Samsung and the upcoming devices based on our Dimensity platforms,” said Kuldeep Malik, Director, Corporate Sales, MediaTek India.

#BeFutureReady

Galaxy M32 5G comes with twelve 5G bands for faster speed and low latency and lets you stream and share content at the blink of an eye. The support for twelve bands – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78 – makes Galaxy M32 5G the smartest buy in this segment for an unparalleled and assured super-fast and smooth 5G experience. The data speed in 5G network could be 20x faster than 4G with 10x decrease in latency and 10x more efficient IoT connectivity. Furthermore, it comes with two years guaranteed OS upgrades that will ensure you #BeFutureReady.

Play Like a Boss

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, Galaxy M32 5G offers high-speed performance. Galaxy M32 5G’s powerful and efficient 5G processor results in snappy performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing or using multiple apps. For gamers, the AI based Game Booster offers advanced gaming performance and lag-free gaming experience.

Capture Like a Boss

Galaxy M32 5G sports best-in-segment 48MP Quad Camera set-up to capture memorable moments and fabulous pictures. On the rear, Galaxy M32 5G has 48MP main camera to capture high-resolution and clear photos throughout the day. The 8MP ultra-wide lens adds additional perspective to photographs, while the 5MP macro lens takes close-up shots in brilliant detail and bokeh shots. The 2MP depth camera blurs the background and lets consumers take amazing portrait shots. Galaxy M32 5G comes with 13MP front camera for high-clarity and eye-catching selfies.

Protect Like a Boss

Galaxy M32 5G comes with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade security platform, to safeguard personal information and data in real time. The smartphone supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 enabling intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing responsiveness and reducing distractions.

Binge Non-stop Like a Boss

Galaxy M32 5G sports stunning 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with high 60Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming. Galaxy M32 5G also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets and gives excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

Go Non-stop Like a Boss

With massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger, Galaxy M32 5G will help you sail through your tasks without worry. The phone delivers up to 106 hours of music playback, 36 hours of talk time, 19 hours of internet usage time and 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Stylish Like a Boss

Galaxy M32 5G has premium design and is the sleekest M series smartphone so far, measuring just 9.1 mm Galaxy M32 5G comes in two attractive and vibrant colours – Slate Black and Sky Blue.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy M32 5G is priced at INR 20999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 22999 for 8GB+128GB variant. Galaxy M32 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.

Introductory Offers

Galaxy M32 5G will have an introductory offer of INR 2000 Instant Cashback on ICICI Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V, 60Hz Performance MediaTek Dimensity 720 Battery 5000mAh, 15W Fast charging Camera (Rear) True 48MP+8MP (ultra-wide) +5MP (macro) +2MP (depth); 13MP (Front) Memory 6GB + 64GB 8GB + 128GB Design Attractive shining back Colours – Slate Black and Sky Blue Operating System Android 11 | One UI 3.1 Weight 205gm Dimensions (HxW9xD) 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 (mm) Others Knox Security

Please share this news







