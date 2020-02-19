Samsung Launches its Most Premium Smartphone in A Series, Announces Galaxy A71

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A71 – its newest addition to the popular Galaxy A Series. Powered with Samsung’s meaningful innovations, the new Galaxy A71 comes with a powerful processor and long-lasting battery to complement the needs of consumers on-the-go. India’s young consumers want smartphones with great camera, and the Galaxy A71, with its 64MP quad camera enables users to click stunning pictures. Galaxy A71 comes with Infinity-O display for uninterrupted viewing experience.

“After the unprecedented success of Galaxy A51, we’re happy to announce the all new Galaxy A71 – a device that lets our consumers do more with their smartphones. With a stunning Infinity-O Display, awesome camera and best in class performance, Galaxy A71 is truly a testament of our relentless effort towards bringing awesome innovations to everyone. With its sleek design and unique Make for India ‘Alive features’, Galaxy A71 will redefine the way millennials use and flaunt their smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Awesome Screen: A Lot Less Bezel, A Lot More View

Galaxy A71’s 6.7” Infinity-O Display with the all new Super AMOLED Plus technology, which is extremely thin and light, delivers a true immersive experience. From gaming to movies, consumers can enjoy everything on a super compact device which is one of the slimmest in the segment.

Awesome Camera: Advanced Camera Experience

With four top-of-the-range cameras, Galaxy A71 is built for capturing those moments in life that matter most. The main camera captures stunning images with 64MP lens with F1.8 aperture for stunning low light photography. Together, with 12MP Ultra Wide camera, which with its 123 degree field of view, lets you see as much as a human eye can. With its 5MP Macro Cam and 5MP Depth Cam, Galaxy A71’s quad-cam delivers awesome photography experience. It also comes with awesome camera innovations such as,

Segment-first Slow-MoSelfie: Slow motion videos are hot on social media. With Galaxy A71, you can now take a front Slow-MoSelfie to express your moods and experiences more creatively.

Macro Cam brings tiny details into the spotlight: Click close-up shots of your food and nature in ultra-fine details with Galaxy A71’s built-in 5MP Macro Cam (3–5cm). Isolate your subject by adjusting natural background blur to increase the visual impact of your pictures.

AR Doodle is a new feature that enriches your videos using the augmented reality technology by letting you draw quirky 3D art, line drawing to express yourself like never before.

Awesome Performance: Powerful Processor to do so much more

Galaxy A71 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core processor that can handle the most demanding of tasks with great ease. Coupled with 8GB RAM, Galaxy A71 is awesome at multi-tasking which comes so naturally to our Gen Z and millennial consumers. Galaxy A71 enhances your gaming experience with improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption with the AI powered Game Booster.

Long-Lasting Battery

Galaxy A71 comes with a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery powered with 25W Super-Fast charging to give users the power to stream, share and keep the game on for a long time.

Galaxy A71 comes with Samsung Pay, which enables consumers to pay using their phone in a secure and convenient way.

Make for India Innovations: Alive IntelligenceTM

Samsung is bringing cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations to Galaxy A71. Based on extensive consumer research in India, these features have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast-paced yet organized life.

Useful cards

This feature makes SMS come “Alive” by identifying messages that are most useful to the user and organizing them neatly in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. The Useful Cards feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.

Multilingual Typing

This feature makes the native keyboard come “Alive” by offering multilingual predictions. By using AI, the keyboard is able to detect the language used by the user while typing. Multilingual Typing will help millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful suggestions in local languages.

Finder

This feature makes search on the phone come “Alive” by letting users find app content quickly. With Finder, users will now be able to search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones.

Smart Crop

This feature makes screenshots come “Alive” by intelligently detecting the hero block/image within the screenshot. With a single tap, Smart Crop will help users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot.

Price & Availability

Galaxy A71 will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours starting February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. Galaxy A71 will be available in 8/128 GB variant and is priced at INR 29,999.

Product Specifications

Display Size/ Resolution 6.7-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity Display Infinity-O Display Camera Rear 64MP + 5MP (Depth) + 5MP (Macro) + 12MP (Ultra Wide) Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Crop Zoom Front 32MP Slow-Mo Selfie Processor Snapdragon 730 (8nm) Memory Ram/Storage 8GB/128GB (Available from 24th Feb Micro SD Expandable Up to 512GB Battery Capacity (Typical) 4500mAh 25W Super-Fast Charging Colour Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue Others On-screen Fingerprint, Face recognition Samsung Pay (It works everywhere* you can swipe or tap your card) Knox Security *Except Online transactions. Works with compatible Point of Sale ( POS) terminals, only where cards can be swiped or tapped.