Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 in India. The two devices are the latest additions to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab portfolio, and together meet the productivity, creativity and entertainment needs of consumers. Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings the fan-favorite features from Galaxy Tab S7+, including a large display & S Pen in the box for work, studies, design and entertainment. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s compact design and features make it the perfect device for on-the-go entertainment and gaming.

“With Remote working and virtual learning becoming the new normal, we, at Samsung, have pushed ourselves creatively and technically to develop two new landmark Tablets – Tab S7 FE & Tab A7 Lite. These exciting new Tabs help you become more productive, more creative, multi task with ease and redefine the way that you work, study and play,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

GALAXY TAB S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings the features you love at an affordable price. It helps you be more productive, more creative and be more “you”. Designed with stunning features that meet the daily needs of consumers, Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one that Galaxy fans will not want to miss.

Redefining Viewing Experience

Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch display supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture and 244 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution for vivid picture details and true-to-life visuals. Coupled with Dolby Atmos sound quality through AKG speakers, this device offers an immersive cinematic experience as you binge watch your favorite content.

At 10090 mAh, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mega battery so that you can go big on binge watching your favourite content even after full day of work/class. Galaxy Tab S7 FE supports 45W superfast charge that recharges the huge battery in just 90 minutes. The Tab S7 FE comes with a 15W charger inbox while the 45W fast charger can be purchased separately at Samsung.com & leading retail outlets. Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor that helps deliver enhanced performance and ensures smooth multitasking experience. Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP front landscape mode camera that is optimized for video calls.

Unlock Creativity

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with the S Pen included in the box, which is a “magic wand” that helps you switch seamlessly between work, studies & play, helping you discovering and unleashing your creativity. It doesn’t need to be charged and has an extremely low latency of less than 30ms giving a real pen paper experience.

In order to unleash the artist within you, Samsung has bundled many premium software subscriptions such as Clip Studio and Canva with the device.

With Samsung Notes, you can easily convert your on-screen handwritten notes to text. Keep your notes organized with automatic tags and use Intelligent Search to find the exact note you need in an instant — no matter whether its typed or handwritten. For avid note-takers, Noteshelf is also included for free, enabling you and your S Pen to create detailed, colourful notes that accurately capture your thoughts.

Multiply productivity

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is as powerful as a PC. With Samsung DeX and Book Cover Keyboard, you can use your tablet just like a laptop, transforming the UI to a PC-like experience while you power through your to-do list. Through the second screen, you can transform your Galaxy Tab S7 FE into an additional display alongside your PC to expand your view, and get even more work done.

With Multi-Active Window, you can open up to three apps at once which means you can browse the web, take notes, and stream a video all on one screen. With App Pair, you can also save and quickly launch your favorite combination of apps together in Multi-Active Window.

Galaxy TAB A7 LITE

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed to be your companion throughout the day, as you run about from classroom to chat room to game room.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is meant to fulfil the entertainment needs of young Indian consumers.

Mobility

For those looking for a compact, on-the-go tablet, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the go-to option. With an 8.7–inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable. It is light to hold, has a compact form factor and is 8 mm thin. Galaxy Tab A7 has been designed for one-hand operation with gesture control. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

Entertainment

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with large immersive display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound to bring you closer to the stories when watching your favorite movies and shows. With up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there is plenty of space for all your favourite content, and the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor helps ensure smooth and fast gaming performance.

With a long-lasting battery of 5100mAh, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for watching that trending new show or gaming on the go.

Galaxy Ecosystem

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite works seamlessly with your ecosystem of Galaxy devices – from your phone to your wearable devices. You can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your tablet, even when your smartphone is out of reach. You can easily copy and paste text or images between enabled devices.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is protected by our signature defense-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a device that can be used by the entire family. With Samsung Kids, you can set daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain apps and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colourful learning apps and games.

Price and Availability

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in four stunning colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in two stylish colours of Gray and Silver.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at INR 46999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and INR 50999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at INR 14999 for LTE and INR 11999 for WIFI model. Samsung is also giving exciting introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can get INR 4000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and INR 10000 off on the Keyboard Cover. Not only this, on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you can get up to 6 months of no cost EMI which means that you can now own Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starting @ INR 2499/- per month.

Customers can buy Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners from June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Detailed Specs Display 12.4-inch* 2560×1600 (WQXGA) TFT * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm Weight 608g Camera [Rear] 8MP AF [Front] 5MP Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage * Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format. microSD** up to 1TB ** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core 2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Battery* 10,090mAh (45W Super Fast Charging supported**) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. ** A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately. Connectivity LTE Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0 Color* Mystic Black Mystic Silver Mystic Green Mystic Pink *Green & Silver color variant will be available starting July Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps Playback: UHD (3840×2160) @ 30fps Accessories S Pen (In-box), Book Cover*, Book Cover Keyboard*

*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Detailed Specs Display 8.7-inch* 1340×800 (WXGA+) TFT *Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm Weight Wi-Fi: 366g LTE: 371g Camera [Rear] 8MP AF [Front] 2MP​ Memory* 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage microSD** up to 1TB *Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format. ** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core 4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz Battery* 5,100mAh​ (15W Adaptive Fast Charging support**) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. ** A charger for 15W is sold separately. Connectivity LTE Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0 Color Gray, Silver Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack​ Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor​ GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby

