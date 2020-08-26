Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ in India; Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy Tab S7 Series, which is loaded with tools to unleash your creativity, immerse you in entertainment and take your productivity to the next level. Galaxy Tab S7 comes with 11” display, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with 12.4” display.

Packed with cutting-edge features and seamlessly integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are built to support you in every pursuit—from work to play, and everything in between. Featuring a new-and-improved S Pen, a stunning display and a suite of creativity features, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ offer a vast canvas for bringing all your ideas to life.

“At Samsung, we believe in creating products that equip our consumers for an ever-changing world. In this era of the Next Normal, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will help people find new ways to stay productive, connected and entertained through their day. The large immersive display and powerful processor coupled with the in box S Pen and new and improved DeX mode are designed to let consumers switch seamlessly between work and play,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Powerful Device for Work & Play

Experience a smarter, smoother way to complete your daily tasks, whenever and wherever you are.

Unrivalled Productivity: Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are powered by next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The processor’s CPU, GPU and NPU deliver enhanced performance, ensuring multi-tasking and video conferencing is seamless.

All new Samsung Notes: Elevate your note-taking with easy PDF import and annotation, as well as the ability to write, type and draw in the same area. Samsung Notes also features Audio Bookmark, which allows you to record lectures or meetings while you write, and then sync the two together.

Enhanced Multi-Active Window:Open and run up to three apps simultaneously. So you can make video calls, monitor email and take notes all at once. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ also come with edge screen that provides quick access to your most used apps.

Improved Samsung DeX mode: The latest One UI brings a streamlined task bar to Samsung DeX. With the addition of screen zoom support and font sizing options, you can customize Samsung DeX to suit your preferences. If you need to present to a group, you can wirelessly connect your tablet to compatible TVs and you’re ready to go!

Ultimate Device for Entertainment

Unleash your creativity with new leisure features on the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.

Enriched Downtime: Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11” LTPS TFT display and Tab S7+ features a one-of-a-kind 12.4” Super AMOLED display – both supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture. Combined with quad speakers sound by AKG, they offer an immersive cinematic experience. With an intelligent battery that adapts power output based on your activity, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can help you stream, game and create without being tethered to an electrical outlet.

Enjoy seamless cloud-based gaming with ultra-fast refresh rates and immersive displays. With the addition of Bluetooth controllers, the tablets provide a premium gaming experience you can bring with you anywhere you go. Premium Apps: Relax and unwind with subscription to premium apps including YouTube Premium for 4 months, Clip Studio Paint for six months and a 30-day trial on Canva Pro. So grab the S-Pen and let your imagination run wild on popular creative apps.

Price and Pre-Book Offers

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours.

Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant, priced at INR 55999, will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants will be priced at INR 63999 and INR 79999 and will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ starting today to avail special benefits.

On pre-booking Galaxy Tab S7, get the Keyboard Cover at a special price of INR 5999 (Discount of INR 10000 on MRP) and cashback up to INR 5000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

On pre booking Galaxy Tab S7+, get the Keyboard Cover at a special price of INR 7999 (Discount of INR 10000 on MRP) and cashback up to INR 6000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

In addition, consumers of Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can avail a special discount of 22.6% on purchase of Microsoft 365 Family priced at INR 5299. Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite offered by Microsoft, which encompasses cloud storage, advanced security and access to premium Microsoft applications.

Consumer Benefit Grid Model Tab S7 Wi-Fi Tab S7 LTE Tab S7+ LTE Consumer Price INR 55999 INR 63999 INR 79999 Keyboard Cover Price INR 15999 INR 15999 INR 17999 Net Price (including Cover) INR 71998 INR 79998 INR 97998 Pre-Book Promotion Offer-1 INR 10000 off on Keyboard Cover INR 10000 INR 10000 INR 10000 Offer-2 Cashback on HDFC DC/CC INR 5000 INR 5000 INR 6000 Total Consumer Benefits INR 15000 INR 15000 INR 16000 Own @ ( Tab + Keyboard Cover) INR 56998 INR 64998 INR 81998