Samsung Launches Galaxy S10 Lite in India; Now, Take Professional Shots with Super Steady OIS-Enabled Pro-Grade Camera

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy S10 Lite in India. Galaxy S10 Lite combines Pro-Grade camera and flagship features of the S10 series and comes with groundbreaking developments in display, camera and performance to meet the distinct needs of millennials.

“Galaxy S10 Lite is an embodiment of our sustained effort to deliver industry-leading innovations for our millennial consumers. We’re confident that Galaxy S10 Lite’s Pro-Grade Camera, flagship performance and uninterrupted visual experience will excite consumers and create a huge demand for the smartphone,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung India.

Speaking about the much-awaited launch, Aditya Soni, Senior Director – Mobiles at Flipkart said, “At Flipkart, we are committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and best-in-class products to Indian consumers at great prices. In line with our vision to offer a greater choice to consumers who are seeking to upgrade their smartphones, we are happy to strengthen our premium offering with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.”

Galaxy Premium Features

Pro-Grade Camera

Galaxy S10 Lite’s Pro-Grade camera takes your photography to the next level with the main Super Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP) and Macro (5MP) cameras. The 48MP main camera helps take vibrant, high-resolution photos day or night, while the 123-degree UW camera – like human eye – is capable of capturing breathtaking landscape scenes. The Macro lens allows you to get as close as 4cm to uncover the finest details, while the 32MP front camera is meant for share-worthy selfies.

The biggest USP of Galaxy S10 Lite’s Pro-Grade camera is its Super Steady Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a gimbal-like hardware that tilts the camera unit to ensure blur free photos and videos. Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world, your experience, without any compromise. Super Steady OIS adds UHD quality to your videos even in low-light conditions.

With Galaxy S10 Lite’s Pro-Grade camera, you can also capture Live Focus videos, recording what you want to focus on and also add artistic effects on to your videos. S10 Lite is also equipped with the Zoom-in Mic, which features three microphones to effectively target and enhance the sound in real time.

Galaxy S10 Lite not only helps you take great pictures and videos, but also arms you with an all-in-one built-in video editing suite to edit on the go. With Galaxy S10 Lite’s video editing suite, you can add captions, combine and even speed up clips.

Galaxy S10 Lite’s Pro-Grade camera comes with AI Scene Optimizer, your intelligent shortcut to professional-looking photos. The Scene Optimizer recognizes 30 types of subjects and adjust them perfectly.

There’s also the Intelligent Flaw Detector, which intelligently detects common photo mistakes―closed eyes, blurring, and excessive backlighting― and lets you know so that you can fix the problem and capture flawless photos.

Flagship Performance

When it comes to performance, Galaxy S10 Lite packs in a punch to keep up with the fast-paced lives of millennials. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855 processor for flagship performance. The cutting edge 7 nm processor ensures highly responsive and blazingly fast speeds to accelerate your workflow. Galaxy S10 Lite comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory for great multitasking experience. Galaxy S10 Lite features a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery that manages your phone’s power intelligently and takes less time to charge with its 25W Super Fast Charging technology. Galaxy S10 Lite is also equipped with Game Booster and Performance monitor to take your gaming experience to another level.



Uninterrupted Visual Experience

Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display that introduces you to the 20:9 expansive view with remarkable screen ratio. The unique Infinity-O Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display – so you can maximize your screen real estate without any distractions. The 6.7-inch infinity screen provides an immersive experience, enabling you to enjoy seamless viewing of your favorite multimedia content even in bright daylight. Galaxy S10 Lite also comes with on display fingerprint scanner.



Accessible Intelligence and Services

Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Samsung’s ecosystem of intelligent apps and services, including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, Routines), Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. Galaxy S10 Lite is protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.



Price, Offers & Availability

Galaxy S10 Lite, available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours, is priced at INR 39,999. You can pre-book Galaxy S10 Lite starting January 23 till February 3 across Flipkart, Samsung.com and leading retail stores. Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale from February 4. Customers Pre-booking the Galaxy S10 Lite get one-time screen replacement at INR 1,999 covering accidental screen damage within 1 year of purchase and there is also an additional INR 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Specifications

Galaxy S10 Lite Display 6.7-inch Full HD+

Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display,

2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera

– Macro: 5MP F2.4

– Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS F2.0

– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2– Front: 32MP F2.2 AP Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage Battery 4500mAh (typical), 25W inbox Fast Charger