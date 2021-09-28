Samsung Launches Galaxy M52 5G in India, its #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy M52 5G, its sleekest and most powerful M series smartphone yet. With 7.4mm sleek design, 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor, super AMOLED+ 120Hz display, 5000mAH battery and Galaxy 5G promise of 11 bands, Galaxy M52 5G is truly the #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver.

“Galaxy M series was launched in 2019 to bring meaningful innovation to consumers and since then, it has gained a phenomenal fan base with its many segment-first innovations like Monster display, performance and battery. True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries even further with the launch of Galaxy M52 5G, our #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver. With the latest Snapdragon 778G processor and 120Hz super AMOLED+ display, consumers can expect a smooth and immersive experience while gaming or watching their favourite content. Galaxy M52 5G comes with defense-grade Knox security and 11 5G band support which not only makes this device future ready but also extremely secure so users can be rest assured of their data security. And all this is packed in an ultra slim 7.4mm body making it a perfect blend of style and substance,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

“Snapdragon 778G has been designed to offer many premium experiences to the consumers. It is a multimedia triple powerhouse which enables superior experiences across photography, gaming & video – all this while providing long battery life. It enables brilliant photo & video capture experiences to create lasting memories. On the gaming front, it supports select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for smoother & superior gaming experiences. The cutting-edge AI on Snapdragon 778G delivers features like – low light video, smooth zoom, autofocus. Additionally, it enables truly global 5G connectivity allowing consumers to experience next gen technologies today, ” said Sachin Kalantri, Senior Director, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

Leanest Design Ever

Galaxy M52 5G is the slimmest M Series smartphone yet, with sleek 7.4mm design. It is 21% sleeker than its predecessor and weighs just 173 grams. The smartphone fits comfortably in the hand and comes in two attractive vibrant colours – Icy Blue and Blazing Black.

Meanest Processor Ever

The Snapdragon 778G processor on Galaxy M52 not only ensures high-speed performance, but also delivers better power efficiency courtesy its 6nm chipset. The Snapdragon 778G processor delivers 55% improved CPU performance, 85% improved GPU performance and 3.5 times improvement on the AI performance when compared to its predecessor.

Meanest Display Ever

Galaxy M52 5G features a monster 6.7’’ FHD+ sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display. With super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, users can experience immersive, true-to-life viewing of action packed movies or go on a winning spree by not missing a beat when gaming. The Gorilla Glass 5 display provides protection against damage from drops. Galaxy M52 5G also provides wholesome entertainment experience with Dolby Atmos (on a wired or Bluetooth headset) to deliver stunning sound quality.

Meanest 5G Ever

Galaxy M52 5G promises its users seamless access to 5G experience nationwide once the network ecosystem is ready. With the support of eleven 5G bands – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N40, N41, N66, N78, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed downloads, buffer-free streaming and uninterrupted online gaming. Galaxy M52 5G is the smartest buy in its segment for an unparalleled and super-fast 5G experience.

Meanest Camera Ever

Galaxy M52 5G sports best-in-class triple camera set-up that will set your social media feed on fire. On the rear, Galaxy M52 5G has best-in class 64MP main camera that captures bright and stunning pictures, 12MP ultra-wide lens that adds additional perspective to your clicks to fit all the details in one frame and 5MP macro lens that takes close-up shots in brilliant details. The 32MP front camera captures stunning eye-catching selfies.

Meanest Battery Ever

Galaxy M52 5G comes with – a monster 5000mAh battery that is a real powerhouse and lets you conquer day and night without having to worry about frequent charging. The device can last up to 81 hours of music playtime, up to 48 hours of voice calls and up to 20 hours of video playtime. It also supports 25W fast charging for a quick boost when needed.

Meanest Security Ever

Galaxy M52 5G comes with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade security platform, that not only safeguards your data from malware and malicious threats but also secures your privacy from prying eyes. With Alt Z feature, users can effortlessly switch between their public and private modes with just a double click of the side button.

It also comes with revolutionary Samsung Pay (NFC) for contactless digital payments. Galaxy M52 5G comes with Android 11 OS out of the box and supports the much-loved One UI 3.1 interface, convenient to get multiple tasks done on a single screen while also offering fun and flexible customization options.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy M52 5G is priced at INR 29999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 31999 for 8GB+128GB variant. Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.

Introductory Offers

Consumers will be able to purchase Galaxy M52 5G at a special introductory price of INR 26999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 28999 for 8GB+128GB at the beginning of the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

This offer will be valid for limited period only.

SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.7’’ FHD+ sAMOLED+, 120Hz Performance Qualcomm 6nm Snapdragon 778G Battery 5000mAh, 25W fast charging support Camera (Rear) 64MP+12MP (ultra-wide) +5MP (macro); 32MP (Front) Memory 6GB + 128GB 8GB + 128GB Design Colours – Icy Blue and Blazing Black Operating System Android 11 | One UI 3.1 Dimensions (HxW9xD) 164.2 X 76.4 X 7.4 mm, 173 g Others Knox Security, Dolby Atmos, NFC

Please share this news







