­Samsung Launches Galaxy M51 in India, its ‘Meanest Monster Ever’ with 7000mAh Battery

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, announced the launch of Galaxy M51, its most powerful and premium M Series smartphone for the tech savvy millennial and Gen Z consumers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Galaxy M51 is India’s first smartphone with 7000mAh battery. Galaxy M51 comes with best-in-segment 6.7” sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display for immersive viewing experience and segment-leading Sony 64MP Quad Camera with Single Take feature, making it the ‘meanest monster ever’ in Samsung’s M series portfolio.

“Galaxy M series is becoming one of the largest and fastest growing smartphone brand franchises in India, by crossing USD 3.5 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) by the end of 2020 (less than two years of its launch). This is testimony to the enormous popularity of the M Series smartphones that have been designed ground-up for the young Indian millennials that prefer to shop online. Galaxy M51 is the latest and the most powerful of all the M series models launched ever. With the only 7000mAh battery industry-wide, and the host of other spectacular features, the Galaxy M51 rightfully lays claims to its marketing campaign tagline of the “Meanest Monster Ever,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

“Since its launch on Amazon.in, Samsung M Series has been a consistent bestseller. Galaxy M51 is the most exciting addition to the M Series with its industry re-defining features crafted with deep consumer insights shared by Amazon.in. We are already seeing a great response to Galaxy M51 in terms of notifications & searches. This is one of our biggest launches for customers this festive season on Amazon.in and promises to be a Monster bestseller,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

Galaxy M51 – India’s fist 7000mAh battery

Galaxy M Series is known for its power-packed features, including monster battery for long-lasting performance. Since the launch of M series in early 2019, Galaxy M smartphones were the first Samsung devices to come with segment-leading 5000mAh and 6000mAh battery to address the consumers’ increasing need of all-day battery performance. With Galaxy M51, Samsung is taking its monster battery proposition to a whole new level. Galaxy M51 is India’s first smartphone with 7000mAh battery. It’s an industry-leading innovation that’s tailor-made for Indian millennials who are increasingly spending more time on their mobile device. Galaxy M51 also comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that recharges Galaxy M51’s monster 7000mAh battery in less than 2 hours. Galaxy M51 also has reverse charging and comes with a Type C to Type C cable, allowing millennials to share their power on the go.4

Galaxy M51 comes with 6.7″ sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display for uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience. The sAMOLED Plus display on Galaxy M51 is up to 13% thinner and weighs up to 12% lesser than conventional sAMOLED panels. As a result, Galaxy M51 is surprisingly slim at 9.5 mm and weighs just 213 grams even as it packs in 7000mAh battery. Galaxy M51’s sAMOLED Plus panel helps display wide range of colours with an incredible degree of clarity, leading to stunning picture quality. The sAMOLED Plus display on Galaxy M51 also consumes less power.

Galaxy M51 sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor for capturing stunning photos, day or night. The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on Galaxy M51 has a 123-degree field of view for capturing the world as you see it, while the dedicated 5MP Macro lens does a great job of capturing close-up shots. Galaxy M51’s 5MP depth lens takes amazing portrait shots with live focus. Galaxy M51 has amazing video capability with 4K recording and it supports hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. Galaxy M51’s 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies. Galaxy M51 combines powerful camera hardware with Intelli-Cam features such as ‘Single Take’ to elevate the camera experience to a whole new level. With ‘Single Take’, all you have to do is press record at the right moment and Galaxy M51 will capture the footage, up to 10 seconds of it, and then use AI to produce up to 10 different outputs – 7 photos and 3 videos.

Galaxy M51 is powered by Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with extreme power efficiency and octa-core CPU running at 2.2 GHz, making it the most powerful M Series smartphone in India. The Qualcomm® Adreno 618 GPU on Snapdragon 730G delivers 15% faster graphics rendering, compared to the Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform, for a powerful gaming experience. Further, the Qualcomm Spectra 350 ISP coupled with Galaxy M51’s optics, will deliver stunning photography and videography experiences, while the Galaxy M51’s monstrous 7000mAh battery backed by Qualcomm® Kryo 470 CPU supports extreme power efficiency enabling much longer game time.

“Powerful performance is one of the bedrocks of the Snapdragon 730G, creating an exciting differentiator for the Samsung Galaxy M51. The intelligent on-device Qualcomm® AI Engine, select Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, and true HDR gaming of the Snapdragon 730G, along with 4K HDR Video capture, brings extreme realism, richer graphics, and cinema-quality processing to the M51. We are thrilled to work closely with Samsung on their latest addition to the M series, which is a complete package of powerful and premium experiences that users were looking for,” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

Memory Variants, Availability and Pricing

Galaxy M51 is launching in two memory variants – 6/128GB and 8GB/128GB – and will be available in two colours – Electric Blue and Celestial Black. Galaxy M51 is priced at INR 24999 for the 6/128GB variant and INR 26999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from 12PM on September 18, 2020.

Introductory Launch Offer on Amazon.in

There would be a limited period introductory launch offer from September 18 to September 20, 2020 on Amazon.in. Customers using HDFC credit and debit cards would get up to INR 2000 instant cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions when they purchase the Galaxy M51.

Specification Sheet

Display Immersive 16.95cm (6.7″) sAMOLED Plus, Infinity-O Display RAM/ ROM 6GB + 128GB (expanded up to 512GB) 8GB +128GB (expanded up to 512GB) Camera 64MP Quad Cam Rear: 64+12+5+5MP Front: 32MP Processor Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 730G Battery 7000mAh (with 25W in-box charger) Colors Electric Blue Celestial Black