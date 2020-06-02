Samsung Launches Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 – Two New M Series Smartphones in Sub INR 15K Segment in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today launched two new smartphones under its widely popular Galaxy M series. The new Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones are being launched in the sub INR 15000 price segment, which makes the largest pie of smartphone sales in India. These two smartphones come with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at attractive prices.

The new Galaxy M11 sports a distinctive Infinity-O display, which gives the smartphone a standout style along with top of the line specs in this segment, making it flaunt worthy and performance oriented.

“Galaxy M series smartphones have carved a unique place in the minds and hearts of Indian consumers in a very short span of time. With the launch of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, we are delighted to take the legacy forward to the next level. The new proposition offers unprecedented style and experience to our aspirational Gen Z and millennial consumers, while delivering the best of everything in their device,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4” HD+ Infinity-O display along with a 5000 mAh battery that lets you go all day without having to worry about frequent charging. It also comes with a 15W fast charger and features a rear fingerprint scanner for device security. Galaxy M11’s storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD.

Galaxy M11’s triple rear camera setup consists of 13MP main camera for vivid images, 5MP ultra-wide camera with 115 degree field of view that lets users capture the world as they see it and a dedicated 2MP depth camera with Live Focus feature. Galaxy M11 sports an 8MP front camera for bright and clear selfies.

For today’s on-the-go young generation, Galaxy M11 comes with ‘Alive Keyboard’ feature, a ‘Make for India’ innovation that allows users to chat effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful keyboard suggestions in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.

Galaxy M01 comes with 5.7” HD+ Infinity-V display and a 13/2 MP dual rear camera for taking clear photos. Galaxy M01 has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Galaxy M01 comes with powerful 4000 mAh battery and face unlock for securing your phone. Galaxy M01’s storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD.

Both the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology that gives a surround sound experience for users. These devices also have the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.

Prices, Variants & Availability

Galaxy M11 and M01 will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as on Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart starting June 2, 2020.

Galaxy M11 comes in two variants – 3+32GB will be priced at INR 10999, while the higher 4+64GB variant will be available at INR 12999. Galaxy M11 will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

Galaxy M01 comes in one 3+32GB variant, which is priced at INR 8999. Galaxy M01 will come in black, blue and red colours.

Specification Sheet

Feature Samsung M11 Screen Size 6.4” HD+ Display Infinity-O Display (19.5:9) Rear Camera 13MP+ 5MP(UW)+ 2MP Front Camera 8MP Processor Snapdragon 450 Battery 5000 mAh (15W) Memory 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB Expandable Memory MicroSD upto 512GB Intelligent Feature Alive Keyboard – Hindi, Marathi & Telugu Additional Features Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health

Feature Samsung M01 Battery 4000 mAh Processor Snapdragon439 RAM Memory 3GB+32GB Expandable Memory MicroSD up to 512GB Rear Camera 13MP+2MP Front Camera 5MP, Best beauty Display Size 5.7” HD+, Infinity-V display Additional Features Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health