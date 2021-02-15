Samsung Launches Galaxy F62, the #FullOnSpeedy Smartphone with Flagship Exynos 9825 Processor, 64MP Quad Camera and 7000mAh battery

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy F62 with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor to provide blazing fast performance and power efficiency for young Gen Z and millennial customers. Galaxy F62 not only delivers flagship performance, but also comes with best-in-segment 7000mAh battery and an impressive 64MP quad camera, making it the most powerful smartphone offering from Samsung below INR 25000.

“Gen Z and millennial consumers are power users and need a smartphone that is fast enough to keep up with their lifestyle. With the Galaxy F62, we have done what has never been done before by redefining speed and performance for our young consumers. For the first time ever, we have coupled the flagship Exynos 9825 processor with industry leading 7000mAh battery. We believe this is a winning proposition and Galaxy F62 will become a benchmark for speed by enabling our consumers to break barriers and live life Full-on,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“Samsung and Flipkart share a strong partnership that is driven by innovation and a customer-first mindset. With the launch of Galaxy F62 today, Samsung is bringing much-awaited flagship specifications like the Exynos 9825 processor and 7000mAh battery to a great device. Consumers can upgrade to Galaxy F62 through the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan powered by Galaxy Forever, where they need to pay only 70% of the cost of the phone. After 1 year, they can choose to exchange the device for a new model or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30% of the original price. This is a smart and affordable way for consumers to upgrade their smartphones, so that prices are not a deterrent in fulfilling their aspirations.” said Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Smartphones, Flipkart.

Galaxy F62 – Performance and Efficiency Reimagined

Galaxy F62 comes with 7nm Exynos 9825 processor to deliver powerful mobile experiences – from cutting-edge gaming and graphics performance in a power-efficient package to intelligent camera features, so you always get the perfect shot.

The Exynos 9825’s octa-core CPU packs a lot of horsepower into a small package. Featuring tri-cluster architecture that consists of two 4th generation custom CPUs – two Cortex®-A75 cores for optimal performance, and four Cortex-A55 cores for greater efficiency – the Exynos 9825 allows you to get more done no matter what you do. Thanks to the enhanced clock speed of the two Cortex-A75 cores and the 7nm EUV technology, the Exynos 9825 is both lightning fast and power efficient so you get optimized performance without sacrificing battery life.

Whether you’re raiding dungeons, battling zombies, or racing around the world, the 7nm Exynos 9825 is built for the future of mobile gaming. Equipped with the Mali -G76 MP12 GPU that runs at faster clock speeds, compared to previous generations, the 7nm Exynos 9825 delivers powerful graphics performance for immersive gaming. Galaxy F62 also comes with a built-in game booster that optimizes your device while gaming to give you smooth, immersive gameplay, save power and prevent overheating. Combined with improved CPU performance that enables faster load times, game has never been smoother than with the 7nm Exynos 9825.

The integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in 7nm Exynos 9825 brings new possibilities for on-device AI from object recognition for optimized photos, to a suite of performance enhancing intelligence features such as usage pattern recognition and faster app pre-loading.

Power efficiency and performance come first with the Exynos 9825, the industry’s first mobile processor built with 7nm EUV processing technology. EUV, or extreme ultraviolet lithography, allows Samsung to leverage extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to print finer circuits and develop a faster and more power efficient processor.

Galaxy F62 – Versatile Quad Camera

Galaxy F62 sports a versatile quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor for capturing stunning photos, day or night. The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on Galaxy F62 has a 123-degree field of view for capturing the world as you see it, while the dedicated 5MP Macro lens does a great job of capturing close-up shots. Galaxy F62’s 5MP depth lens takes amazing portrait shots with live focus. Galaxy F62 has amazing video capability with 4K recording and it supports night hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. Galaxy F62’s 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies. Galaxy F62 combines powerful camera hardware with Intelli-Cam features such as ‘Single Take’ to elevate the camera experience to a whole new level. With the new and improved ‘Single Take’, all you have to do is press record at the right moment and Galaxy F62 will capture the footage, up to 15 seconds of it, and then use AI to produce up to 14 different outputs – 10 photos and 4 videos. Single take is available on both the front and rear cameras.

Galaxy F62 – Industry-leading 7000mAh battery

Galaxy F62 comes with 7000mAh battery, Samsung’s industry-leading innovation tailor-made for Gen Z and young millennials who are increasingly spending more time on their mobile device. Galaxy F62 comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that recharges the smartphone’s 7000mAh battery in less than 2 hours. Galaxy F62 also has reverse charging and comes with a Type C to Type C cable, allowing young consumers to share their power on the go.

Galaxy F62 features a 6.7″ FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display for an uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience. The display is bright and vivid, supporting 16M colours, peak brightness of 420 Nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1.Galaxy F62 comes in a unique Laser Gradient design that has minimized bezels for ergonomic grip. The smartphone is just 9.5 mm thick and weighs just 218 grams.

Galaxy F62 – Powerful and Intuitive Software

Galaxy F62 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box which will take user experience to the next level with refined design, enhanced customization and greater control of the features you rely on the most to help you get more done.

Galaxy F62 consumers also get AltZLife feature that enhances smartphone privacy level. With AltZLife, Galaxy F62 users can quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double clicking on the power key. The on-device AI function also intelligently suggests moving private content to the Secure Folder. And your data is safe and secure- thanks to the new Knox 3.7 that ensures greater privacy and enhanced security. Galaxy F62 is the first Galaxy F with defense grade Knox Security.

Galaxy F62 will also support Samsung Pay (NFC) which will enable credit & debit cards offline payments on NFC enabled POS machines along with UPI, Wallets, Bill payments and Giftcards right from your phone.

Memory Variants, Availability and Pricing

Galaxy F62 is launching in two memory variants – 6/128GB and 8GB/128GB – and will be available in three colours – Laser Green, Laser Blue, Laser Grey. Galaxy F62 is priced at INR 23999 for the 6/128GB variant and INR 25999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital and My Jio retail stores, Samsung.com and select retail stores from February 22, 12 noon.

Introductory Launch Offers

Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program:

Using the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program (FSUP) powered by Galaxy Forever, the customers can own Galaxy F62 by paying just 70% of the price of the product. After a year, the customer can choose to return the product to upgrade to a latest Galaxy series smartphone or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30% of the original price.

Reliance Digital/My Jio Store Offer:

Get total benefits of up to INR 10000, which includes INR 3000 cash back on recharge discount coupons and reliance partner brand coupons of INR 7000.

ICICI Bank Offer:

Get INR 2500 cashback on ICICI Bank Cards and EMI. T&Cs Apply.

Specification Sheet

Details Galaxy F62 Display 16.95 cm (6.7”) FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display Dimension (mm) 163.9×76.3×9.5 Weight (g) 218 AP Exynos9825 Camera Front 32MP Rear 64/12/5/5MP Camera features Single take, Ultra-wide, Macro, Live focus (Portrait), Night mode, Super slow motion, Hyperlapse, Super steady, 4K(UHD) video recording Memory 6+128 8+128 Battery (mAh) 7000mAh (25W charging) Expandable Memory Yes (Upto 1 TB) Fingerprint Yes (Side) Colours Laser Green, Laser Blue, Laser Grey OS OneUI 3.1 (Android 11) Dual SIM Yes Knox Security Yes (v. 3.7) Samsung Pay (NFC) Yes

