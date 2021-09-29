Samsung Launches Galaxy F42 5G in India with 12 Band-5G Support and 64MP Triple Camera

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its first F series 5G smartphone – Galaxy F42 5G on Flipkart. With a host of stunning features such as 64MP triple camera with night mode, segment-leading 6.6” FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 12 bands 5G support, Galaxy F42 5G has been designed to raise the bar and take the game a notch higher.

“Galaxy F series debuted last year with the promise of ‘Full On’ smartphone for our Gen Z and millennial consumers’ ‘Full on’ lifestyle. Continuing with the philosophy of delivering superior & differentiated experiences today and in the future, we are happy to launch the first 5G ready F series smartphone, Galaxy F42 5G – The #FullOnLegend. Galaxy F42 5G comes with segment leading features like 6.6” FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, versatile 64MP triple camera and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor to deliver a complete package. And with 12 band- 5G support, consumers can be assured that they will be among the first to experience the benefits of 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Click like a legend with 64MP Night Mode camera

Galaxy F42 5G packs a versatile 64 MP triple-camera setup with Night Mode to capture bright and vivid pictures in low light. Galaxy F42 5G is designed for Gen Z and millennial consumers who love to click and capture memories whether on a bright sunny day or an evening party. The 5MP ultra-wide lens has 115-degree field of view that fits all details in one frame, while the 2MP live focus lens clicks dazzling layers of bokeh shots. The high-clarity front 8MP camera allows users to take stunning selfies that can up their social media game.

Galaxy F42 5G also has a variety of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Food Mode, Night Mode, Panorama and Pro Mode that lets consumers express themselves like never before.

Scroll like a legend with FHD+ 90Hz display

Galaxy F42 5G comes with segment-leading 6.6″ FHD+ display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate for stutter-free scrolling and lag-free gaming. Scrolling through the phone’s gallery or social media feed will be effortless for our Gen Z consumers who are in for a buttery-smooth treat. Galaxy F42 5G also offers great viewing experience on fast-paced action sequences, minus all the jitters.

Galaxy F42 5G features Dolby Atmos support (wired and Bluetooth headsets) giving you an excellent audio and surround sound experience. It is also equipped with motion sensors like Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor and Proximity Sensor.

Perform like a legend with Dimensity 700

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Galaxy F42 5G ensures power-packed performance, smooth multi-tasking and reduced power consumption even while browsing and using multiple apps. Its high-octane performance will exceed all your expectations.

Power-up like a legend with 5000mAh battery

Galaxy F42 5G’s massive 5000mAh battery will power your movie marathons and live-streaming sessions without any charging breaks and its 15W USB type C fast charger will ensure lightning fast charging in no time.

Connect like a legend with Galaxy 5G – 12 bands

Galaxy F42 5G comes with a promise of assured nationwide 5G connectivity with 12 bands support – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N38, N40, N41 and N78. It’s one of the few handsets in the segment that offers such a wide band of 5G spectrum and is future ready for the upcoming 5G era. With Galaxy F42 5G, users will be able download, share and stream content at blazing fast speeds, wherever they go.

Other features

Galaxy F42 5G supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box which will take user experience to a whole new level along with refined design, enhanced customization and overall greater control.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy F42 5G will be available in two memory variants- 6GB+128GB priced at INR 20999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 22999 in two attractive colours – Matte Black and Matte Aqua.

Galaxy F42 5G is launching during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale on October 3 and will be available on Flipkart.com, Samsung Online Store and select retail stores.

Introductory Offers

Consumers will be able to purchase Galaxy F42 5G at a special introductory price of INR 17999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 19999 for 8GB+128GB with the commencement of Big Billion Day on Flipkart.

This offer will be valid for limited period only.

SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.6’’ FHD+, 90Hz Performance MediaTek Dimensity 700 Battery 5000mAh, 15W Fast charging Camera 64MP (Rear) + 5MP (ultra-wide) +2MP (depth); 8MP (Front) Memory 6+128GB and 8+128GB Design Matte Aqua & Matte Black Operating System Android 11 | One UI 3.1 Dimensions (HxW9xD) 167.2 x 76.4 x 9.0 (mm)

