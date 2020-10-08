Samsung Launches Galaxy F41 in India, the #FullOn Smartphone for Young Shoppers This Festive Season

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the global launch of Galaxy F41, the Full On smartphone suited for the lifestyle of young Gen Z and millennial consumers. Galaxy F41 is Samsung’s first smartphone under the F Series, and has been developed in close partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform. Galaxy F Series leverages Samsung’s innovation prowess and Flipkart’s deep consumer understanding.

“Our young consumers want to live their lives to the fullest, with no compromises. They want the best of everything from their smartphones too. We are partnering with Flipkart to launch Galaxy F41, a full-featured smartphone that empowers our young consumers to live a ‘Full On’ lifestyle. Galaxy F41 will go on sale during the much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days with the incredible Smart Upgrade plan which allows consumers to own the device by making an upfront payment of only 70% of the device value” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Speaking about the much-awaited launch, Aditya Soni – Senior Director, Mobiles, at Flipkart said “This year, we are looking forward to making the festive season extra special for our customers and the launch of Samsung Galaxy F41 is in line with this vision. This smartphone is a great choice for the millennial generation who are always multitasking, and the Big Billion Days is an ideal time for them to upgrade their device. With the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan, they will also have the opportunity to pay only 70% of the price at the time of purchase.”

Full On 6000mAh

Equipped with a powerful 6000mAh battery, Galaxy F41 will never run out of juice even at the end of your day. It comes with an in-box 15W type C fast charger.

Full On Display

Galaxy F41 has a 6.4” full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display for a more immersive viewing experience, whether you are gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking or browsing on your smartphone.

Full On 64MP Camera

Galaxy F41 comes with a 64MP camera that captures stunning pictures and comes with ‘Single Take’ feature that allows you to take 10 different pictures – 7 photos and 3 videos – at a single click. The super steady mode on Galaxy F41 gives you smooth videos, even when you are in the middle of action. With Galaxy F41, you can also record in 4K and take hyperlapse and slow-mo videos. Galaxy F41 also sports a powerful 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with 123-degree field of view to help take pictures the way you see it. It also has a dedicated 5MP depth lens for taking amazing portrait shots with live focus.

Premium Design

Galaxy F41 comes with a premium glossy gradation back panel and comes in 3 exciting colors Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green.

Galaxy F41 comes with a 6000mAh battery and is just 8.9 mm slim, leading to a comfortable grip.

Intelligent Processor

Galaxy F41 is powered by an Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor that ensures seamless performance. Galaxy F41 comes with 64GB/128GB internal memory and expandable memory up to 512GB.

Galaxy F41 houses rear finger print scanner and fast face unlock. It will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI Core for a smooth, lag-free experience.

Memory Variants and Availability

Galaxy F41 will come in two memory variants – 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB and will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail stores from October 16, 2020.

Pricing and offers

The 6GB+64GB memory variant is priced at INR 16999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant will be available for INR 17999.

In addition during Flipkart Big Billion Days, there is an introductory offer of INR 1500 off taking the effective price of 6GB+64GB at INR 15499 and 6+128GB at INR 16499.

There is also an additional 10% instant discount for SBI credit and debit card customers on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Consumers will also have the option of the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan where they will be able to own the Galaxy F41 by paying only 70% of the device value. The plan will be available for payments made through credit card and credit card EMI. After a 12 month period, customers can upgrade to a new phone on Flipkart and will have to return the initial phone purchased. Alternatively, in case the customer wishes to retain the phone, they will have the option to make a payment for the 30% instant advance amount received at the time of purchase.