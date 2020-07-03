Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India; Now, Own Galaxy Smartphones with Complete Peace of Mind

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced two exciting offers to make it more attractive for consumers to own Samsung’s premium Galaxy smartphones. Galaxy Assured is Samsung’s buyback scheme for premium smartphones, while Galaxy Forever aims to provide affordability options to consumers looking to own Samsung’s premium range of smartphones in India.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. We are excited to announce the roll out of Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans that give our consumers complete peace of mind. With Galaxy Assured, consumers will have the option to get back as much as 70% of the value of their premium smartphone. Galaxy Forever lets consumers own a brand new Galaxy S20 by paying only 60% of the total cost. These two plans are a win-win situation for consumers, who will now have a range of options while buying Samsung’s premium range of Galaxy smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy Assured

Consumers looking to buy premium Galaxy smartphones can opt for Galaxy Assured plan to get exciting buyback offers from Samsung. Galaxy Assured not only offers assured buyback, but also ensures complete peace of mind for consumers planning to buy premium Galaxy smartphones such as Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) and Galaxy Note10 Lite. With Galaxy Assured, consumers can get an assured buy back value of up to 70% of the original device price for their three-month old Galaxy S20 smartphone. A six-month old device is eligible for up to 60% assured buyback value. Consumers can get up to 50% and 40% of their device value after nine months and 12 months respectively with Galaxy Assured. For Galaxy Assured, Samsung India has partnered with Servify, a technology company that provides Device Lifecycle Management Services.

Galaxy Forever

The Galaxy Forever offer lets consumers buy a brand new Galaxy S20 smartphone at just 60% of the price, making it easier to own Samsung’s most premium flagship. Consumers can pay the balance 40% at the end of one-year or return the device at the end of one year. To avail the Galaxy Forever offer, consumers will have to buy Galaxy S20 smartphone using EMI facility. The Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality. For Galaxy Forever, Samsung India has partnered with Servify and IDFC.

Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans are available across Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets and Samsung.com.