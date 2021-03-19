Samsung Launches Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India; Makes Exciting Innovations Accessible to All

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch and sale of Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India. Both the Galaxy A Series smartphones bring popular innovations from iconic Galaxy series to the mid-tier range including 64MP Quad Camera with OIS, Space Zoom, Single Take and 4K Video Snap, water and dust resistance (IP67 rating) for worry free usage, 90Hz refresh rate for super smooth scrolling and long lasting battery life.

Featuring powerful cameras, stylish design and gorgeous display, the latest Galaxy A Series combines everything smartphone users want in a device in a unique and affordable package. It makes innovations accessible to all especially to our social savvy millennial consumers. Galaxy A Series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy Tab.

“Samsung believes in bringing meaningful innovation to its customers and Galaxy A series has embodied that philosophy over the years. Keeping in mind the new evolved digital consumption and the strong desire to own the best, Galaxy A52 and A72 with industry best features, are a testament to the Galaxy A Series manifesto – Awesome is for Everyone. With segment best offerings like 64MP quad camera with OIS, 30X space zoom, IP67 for worry free usage, a long battery life and an awesome new design, these devices are perfect enablers for Gen Z and millennials to express themselves,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Awesome Design

Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a refreshed design that is simple yet purposeful with a soft-edge design, minimal camera housing and unified colour for camera and body. They are available in four different colours – Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Blue – with a soft haze finish. Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are water and dust resistant with IP67 rating for carefree usage of the device.

Awesome Display

Samsung brings premium display technology to Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 for an immersive viewing experience. Enjoy uninterrupted content on the Super AMOLED Infinity-O display screen. For real smooth scrolling, the series sports 90Hz refresh rate. Keep browsing and scrolling social media posts even when outdoors thanks to the increased 800nits luminance. Galaxy A52 sports 6.5-inch screen while Galaxy A72 sports 6.7-inch screen. For comfortable viewing, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 automatically adjust the display colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with Eye Comfort Shield.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, both come with camera innovations that will help users click more versatile and fun photos and videos. The new Galaxy A Series sports 64MP quad rear camera set-up with ultra-wide lens and macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. Turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap. They use advanced AI to automatically enhance colour, brightness and sharpness with Scene Optimizer. With a simple point of the camera, it can identify 30 different categories including people, food, outdoor landscapes, and pets to ensure a post-ready picture every time. Optical Image Stabilization reduces accidental blurs and shakes by ensuring photos and videos are sharp and steady. Night mode enables uses multi-frame processing, resulting in bright and crisp images. For creative and unique content, My Filter, AR Emoji and Fun Mode allows users to customize their picture and add a personal touch. Galaxy A72 camera system goes one step further by including a telephoto lens enabling 3 times Optical Zoom. Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A32 comes with 32MP front camera for high resolution selfies.

Awesome Performance

With efficient AI battery management, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 deliver up to two-days’ battery life. You can continue doing what you love without slowing down with a 4500mAh battery in Galaxy A52 and 5000mAh battery in Galaxy A72. Along with this, Adaptive Power Saving adjusts to your usage by leveraging AI to manage and analyze battery consumption patterns. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm processor. For advanced gaming performance, there is Game Booster. The redesigned One UI 3.1 interface enables intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speeds and reducing distractions. The new Galaxy A Series comes with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox to safeguard personal information and data in real-time and Samsung Pay for contactless digital payment.

Price and Availability

Galaxy A72 is priced at INR 34999 for 8GB+128GB and 37999 for 8GB+256GB while Galaxy A52 is priced at INR 26499 for 6GB+128GB variant and INR 27999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to INR 3000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions for Galaxy A72 and up to INR 2000 cashback on Galaxy A52. Alternately, customers can get cashback of INR 2000 and INR 1500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 respectively on EMI transactions done via Zest Money. Consumers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.

Specification Sheet

Model Galaxy A52 Display 6.5” FHD+ sAMOLED, 90Hz Infinity-O Water and Dust Resistance IP67 Rear Camera 64MP (OIS) + 12MP UW + 5MP Bokeh + 5MP Macro Front Camera 32MP Processor SDM720G Battery 4500mAh 25W Fast Charging (15W In Box) Storage 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB Others Knox Security, Samsung Pay, Alt Z, Alive Intelligence

Model Galaxy A72 Display 6.7” FHD+ sAMOLED, 90Hz Infinity-O Water and Dust Resistance IP67 Rear Camera Quad Camera

64MP OIS + 12MP UW+8MP Tele 3X + 5MP Macro Front Camera 32MP Processor SDM720G Battery 5000mAh 25W Fast Charging Storage 8GB + 128GB/256GB Others Knox Security, Samsung Pay, Alt Z, Alive Intelligence

