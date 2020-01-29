Samsung Launches Galaxy A51 in India with Awesome Features and Cool ‘Make for India’ Innovations

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A51, its latest addition to the Galaxy A Line. Built to deliver meaningful innovations and awesome mobile experiences to everyone, the Galaxy A51 is packed with enhanced features: A smarter quad camera to help capture the world as you see it, an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience and a long-lasting battery to keep up with your busy lifestle.

“At Samsung, we believe that ‘Awesome is for Everyone’. Last year, millions of consumers in India adopted the Galaxy A line, making it one of the most loved smartphone line in a very short span of time. The success of Galaxy A embodies our philosophy of bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. Galaxy A51 takes this legacy to the next level with its awesome camera, awesome screen and long lasting battery – features that will excite our young consumers. The new ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence features will elevate the way Gen Z and millennial consumers use their smartphones for a truly awesome experience,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Cinematic viewing experience: Awesome Screen

Gen Z binges on content, so the Galaxy A51 comes with Samsung’s signature Infinity-O Super AMOLED display which provides a rich and immersive viewing experience. Galaxy A51 will be the first ever Galaxy A device to sport the Infinity-O display.

Shoot like a pro: Awesome Camera

The smartphone camera today is at the centre of Gen Z and young millennials, who thrive on Social Media. Galaxy A51’s awesome quad camera set up enables our young consumers to capture key moments on-the-go. Galaxy A51 features an advanced 48 MP main camera, 12 MP Ultra Wide lens with Night Mode capability, which is a unique camera offering in this price segment. Galaxy A51 also comes with 5MP Macro lens that allows consumers to take really close up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking amazing shots in Live Focus mode. Galaxy A51 also comes with cool features such as Scene Optimizer that can recognize up to 30 different scenes and adjust the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize image quality. Galaxy A51 also has flagship features such as Best Shot Suggestion which points to the best composition while shooting and AR Doodle that enhances videos by giving consumers the power to add line drawings or handwriting to the environment. Also, with Super Steady Video, you can now capture smooth and stable videos letting you keep up with the action in the moment.

Multi Task like a pro: Awesome Processing

Galaxy A51 is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster that improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your favourite games. The device comes in two memory configuration – 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB.

Galaxy A51 also comes with full version of Samsung Pay, which enables consumers to pay using their phone almost everywhere. Galaxy A51 comes with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

Stay Connected Longer: Long-Lasting Battery Life

Galaxy A51 comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 19 hours of video play back time. You can now watch your favourite content or play games all through the day, thanks to the 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging that helps you quickly juice up your device on the go.

Make for India Innovations: Alive Intelligence

Samsung is bringing cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations to Galaxy A51. Based on extensive consumer research in India, these features have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast and organized life.



Useful cards

This feature makes SMS come “Alive” by identifying messages that are most useful to the user and organizing them neatly in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. The Useful Cards feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.

Multilingual Typing

This feature makes the native keyboard come “Alive” by offering multilingual predictions. By using AI, the keyboard is able to detect the language used by the user while typing. Multilingual Typing will help millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful suggestions in local languages.

Finder

This feature makes search on the phone come “Alive” by letting users find app content quickly. With Finder, users will now be able to search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones.

Smart Crop

This feature makes screenshots come “Alive” by intelligently detecting the hero block/image within the screenshot. With a single tap, Smart Crop will help users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot.

Price & Availability

Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colours starting January 31 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. Galaxy A51 will currently be available in 6/128 GB variant and is priced at INR 23,999.

Launch Offer

Amazon pay: Upto 5% Cash back on Amazon pay. T&C apply

One time screen replacement. T&C apply

Product Specifications

Display Size/ Resolution 6.5-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Infinity-O Display Camera Rear 48MP + 5MP (Depth) + 5MP (Macro) + 12MP (Ultra Wide) Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle Front 32MP Memory Ram/Storage 6GB/128GB (Available from 31st Jan) 8GB/128GB Micro SD Expandable Up to 512GB Battery Capacity (Typical) 4000mAh 15W Fast Charging Colour Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue Others On-screen Fingerprint, Face recognition Samsung Pay ( Full Version) Knox Security