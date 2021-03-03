Samsung Launches Galaxy A32 with 64MP Quad Camera, Real Smooth 90Hz Display in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A32. With a refreshed minimalistic design and stylish camera layout, Galaxy A32 comes with best-in-class 64MP Quad Camera, stunning 6.4″ FHD+ sAMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth in-app navigation, browsing and gaming and a host of other innovative features. After the success of Galaxy A12, Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in India this year.

“With Galaxy A series, we are committed to bringing awesome innovations for everyone. Galaxy A32 continues the legacy and will strengthen our mid-range portfolio by providing new generation technology to all. Galaxy A32 has been designed keeping in mind the growing appetite for content consumption and expression of creativity among Gen Z and millennials. An all-rounder, packed with the best-in-segment 64MP quad camera, real smooth 90Hz display along with long-lasting 5000mAh battery, Galaxy A32 is the ultimate choice for a generation that wishes to explore and excel at the same time,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A32 sports a versatile quad-camera setup for taking great pictures. On the rear, Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP main camera that enables consumers to capture crisp and clear photos through the day. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view which adds more perspective to images. The 5MP macro lens takes crystal clear close-up shots, and the 5MP depth camera gives amazing portrait shots in Live Focus mode.

Galaxy A32 supports hyperlapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and pro mode as well. It comes with a 20MP front camera for eye-catching selfies in high clarity.

Awesome Screen

Galaxy A32 provides an immersive viewing experience to Gen Z and young millennials who love binging on content. It has a stunning 6.4″ FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with high 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming. The display supports up to 800 nits peak brightness for clarity even in bright sunlight. Whether you are playing a game or binge-watching your favourite web series, the 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets allows you to completely immerse yourself in cinematic viewing.

Awesome Battery

Aimed at empowering ‘on-the-go’ consumers with long-lasting battery life, Galaxy A32 packs 5000mAh battery that provides up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time. Galaxy A32 comes with adaptive power management that detects and adjusts to your mobile usage habits for optimized battery life. Galaxy A32 comes with 15W adaptive fast charging, allowing you to spend more time watching content and less time charging your smartphone.

Awesome Performance

Galaxy A32 delivers a big boost in performance with its advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. The in-built Game Booster software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage, for the best gaming experience.

Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 to help you focus on what matters the most with content and features at your fingertips. It comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and is secured by defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform that secures your data.

AltZLife

Galaxy A32 consumers also get AltZLife feature that enhances smartphone privacy level. Users can quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double clicking on the power key. The on-device AI function also intelligently suggests moving private content to the Secure Folder.

Price, Availability and Offers

Available in four eye-catching colours – Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet – Galaxy A32 is priced at INR 21999 for 6GB + 128GB variant. Galaxy A32 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting March 3, 2021.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to INR 2000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions, making Galaxy A32 available at an effective price of INR 19999. Consumers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.

Specification Sheet

Feature Galaxy A32 Display 6.4” FHD+ Infinity-U sAMOLED 90 Hz Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP (Ultra Wide) + 5MP (Macro) + 5MP (Depth) Front Camera 20MP Processor Mediatek Helio G80 (Octa Core 2.0GHz + 1.8GHz) Battery 5000mAh (Charging) With 15W Fast charging Memory 6/128GB

