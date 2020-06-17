Samsung Launches Galaxy A21s in India, the Most Affordable 2020 Galaxy A with 48MP Quad Camera

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, announced the launch of Galaxy A21s, its most affordable Galaxy A smartphone of 2020. Built to deliver meaningful innovations and an awesome mobile experience for everyone, the Galaxy A21s is packed with enhanced features – a true 48MP quad camera to help capture the world as you see it, an Infinity-O display that gives an immersive visual experience and a long-lasting battery to keep up with your busy lifestyle – at an affordable price point. Galaxy A21s comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at attractive price.

“Samsung is focused on bringing meaningful innovations to all its consumers. With Galaxy A21s, we are offering the ‘best of everything’ from our A series line up– a true 48 MP quad camera, an immersive HD+ Infinity-O display, and a 5000mAh long-lasting battery. Galaxy A21s also comes with our signature defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform which ensures the safety and security of consumer data,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Awesome 48MP Quad Camera

The 48MP quad camera set up enables our young consumers to capture right moments with right perspectives while at home or on-the-go. Galaxy A21s features an advanced 48 MP main camera, 8 MP Ultra Wide lens which enables consumers to capture what a human eye can see, a Macro lens that allows consumers to take really close up shots, and a depth camera for clicking amazing shots in Live Focus mode. Galaxy A21s also comes with other cool features such as 8X zoom, a dedicated Food mode and Ultrawide Panorama. To further personalize your shots, you can use a variety of stamps, filters and face-recognition based Live stickers.

Immersive viewing: 6.5” Infinity-O Display

Galaxy A21s provides an immersive viewing experience to cater to Gen Z’s voracious appetite for content. Galaxy A21s comes with Samsung’s signature Infinity-O display – a first for Galaxy A smartphones priced below INR 20k – providing a rich and immersive viewing experience. Whether you are playing a game or watching your favorite web series, the 20:9 display ratio coupled with Dolby Atoms audio allows you to completely immerse yourself into the joy of cinematic viewing.

Long Lasting Battery: 5000mAh

Galaxy A21s comes with long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 21 hours of video play back time. You can now watch your favorite content or play games all through the day, thanks to the 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging that helps you spend more time playing and scrolling and less time plugged in.

Samsung Knox: Defense Grade Security Platform

Galaxy A21s comes with Samsung Knox to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data – including confidential files, credit card transactions, passwords, and health data – so you can protect everything you care about. Samsung Knox is extremely important at a time when cyber-attacks, data breaches and fraud on consumer devices are on the rise. Samsung Knox constantly verifies the integrity of the device through a chain of security checks that begin at the platform level and extend to the operating system and detects any tampering to ensure that your data is always secure. This ensures our customers enjoy a defense-grade security and their data is always safe and protected from any possible cyber-attack.

Seamless Gaming: All New Exynos 850 Platform

Galaxy A21s is powered by the latest Exynos 850 chipset that comes with AI-powered Game Booster 2.0 which improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your favorite games even in the maximum settings.

Unlimited Space, Unlimited Convenience: 512GB Expandable, One UI

With 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of up to 512 GB, you’ll also be able to capture memories without worrying about storage space. For added convenience and comfort, the Samsung signature One UI interface enables ultimate convenience for our consumers providing them with one-handed navigation and dark mode. Galaxy A21s comes equipped with Face Recognition and fingerprint sensor. Simply hold your phone up to your face to unlock it instantly to allow quick and secure access to your device.

Awesome Ecosystem Features

Galaxy A21s also benefits from an ecosystem of intelligent apps and services including Samsung Health, which is being used by millions of customers for a healthier lifestyle. Galaxy A21s comes with ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence feature – Useful Cards. This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.

Price & Availability

Galaxy A21s will be available in black, white and blue colours, starting today across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Galaxy A21s will be available in 4/64 and 6/64GB variants and will be priced at INR 16499 and INR 18499 respectively.

Specifications

Dimension 8.9mm Display 6.5” HD+ 20:9 Infinity-O Chipset Exynos 850 Octa 2.0GHz Camera Rear (Quad) Real 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front 13MP Memory 4/6+64GB Battery 5000mAh, 15W Fast Charge Fingerprint Rear OS Android 10 Material 3D Glastic