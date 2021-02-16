Samsung Launches Galaxy A12 in India with Best-in-Segment True 48MP Quad Camera

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A12, its first Galaxy A Series smartphone in India this year. Galaxy A12 comes with True 48MP Quad Camera, stunning 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V display, powerful 5000mAh battery and a host of other innovative features. With Galaxy A12, Samsung will disrupt the sub INR 15000 segment with great features.

”Continuing with the philosophy of bringing innovation for everyone, Samsung will herald yet another set of segment-first offerings, designed for the awesome generation and their emerging digital needs. We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with the most affordable Galaxy A device – Galaxy A12 which carries forward the DNA of the Galaxy A Series. This new generation device comes with True 48MP Quad Camera for awesome photography and lifestyle experience in the segment priced below INR 15000 in India,’ said Aditya Babbar, Director & Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Awesome Photography with True 48MP Quad Camera

Galaxy A12 comes equipped with powerful 48MP camera that lets you take sharp and clear shots. Galaxy A12’s True 48MP Quad Camera ensures moments are captured in stunning quality. True 48MP primary lens with an ISOCELL GM2 sensor delivers high clarity output with 48 million pixels.

Galaxy A12 comes with 5MP Ultra Wide camera to shoot spectacular landscape images. The smartphone also comes with Macro lens to reveal close-up and intricate beauty in your photos as well as Depth camera, which enables you to focus on what matters the most. Galaxy A12 comes with 8MP Front camera to let you take high-resolution selfies.

Awesome Binge

Galaxy A12 brings uninterrupted viewing with 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio, that provides vivid clarity at your fingertips. The long-lasting 5000mAh battery provides power to keep you going and 15W adaptive fast-charging will allow you to spend more time watching content and less time charging your smartphone.

Awesome Design that Stands Out

Galaxy A12 features a sleek body design that is comfortable to grip and has an attractive matte finish on the rear.

Other Awesome Features

Galaxy A12 comes with a side fingerprint sensor. It supports Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5 that helps you focus on what matters the most with content and features at your fingertips. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

Memory Variants, Availability and Price

Galaxy A12 is available in three colours- Black, Blue and White. 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at INR 12999 while 4GB + 128GB is priced at INR 13999. Galaxy A12 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting February 17, 2021.

Offers

EMI Offers

Galaxy A12 will be available with Zero down-payment EMI offers.

Telco Offers

Galaxy A12 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth INR 7000. The benefits include instant cashback of INR 3000 on the prepaid recharge of INR 349 plan and INR 4000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers Galaxy A12 customers on Vi will get double data benefits on INR 299 recharge for 3 months or 3 recharges



Specifications:

Feature Galaxy A12 Screen Size 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V Display Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth) Front Camera 8MP Processor Mediatek Helio P35 (Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz) Battery 5000mAh (Charging) With 15W Fast charging Memory 4/64GB & 4/128GB

