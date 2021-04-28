Samsung Launches #FastestMonster Galaxy M42 5G, its Most Affordable 5G Smartphone in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy M42 5G, its first mid-segment 5G device. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the Galaxy M42 5G is truly the #FastestMonster and is designed for tech savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers who live fast-paced lives. Galaxy M42 5G is also the first Galaxy M smartphone to feature Samsung Pay, Samsung’s secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service. Galaxy M42 5G also comes with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade mobile security platform.

Galaxy M42 5G sports a stunning 6.6” sAMOLED Infinity-U display for immersive viewing experience and True 48MP Quad Camera with the best-in-class ISOCELL GM2 sensor, making it the ideal choice for consumers looking for a 5G enabled, all-round performance device.

“Samsung has the largest number of 5G devices globally and with the launch of Galaxy M42 5G, we are launching our first mid-range 5G smartphone in India. Continuing with the legacy of the beloved M series, Galaxy M42 5G is our #FastestMonster yet, powered by super-fast Snapdragon 5G processor. Galaxy M42 5G also sports monster 5000mAh battery, stunning super AMOLED screen, defense-grade Knox Security and is the first Galaxy M series smartphone to come with Samsung Pay. All this makes Galaxy M42 5G the perfect 5G smartphone for our young millennials and Gen Z consumers who thrive on speed and comprehensive performance,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

First 5G Monster

Samsung is a global pioneer in 5G technology, having launched Galaxy S10, the world’s first 5G smartphone in 2019. Samsung has the largest portfolio of 5G devices globally and holds the world’s largest 5G Standard Essential Patent (SEP) share. Galaxy M42 5G is Samsung India’s most affordable 5G smartphone, built with Samsung’s global expertise and leadership in 5G. With 5G connectivity, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed downloads, buffer-free streaming and un-interrupted online gaming. The data speed in a 5G network could be 20x faster than 4G with 10x decrease in latency for great consumer experience.



Monster-Fast Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, Galaxy M42 5G ensures high-speed performance. Galaxy M42 5G’s powerful and efficient 5G processor results in snappy performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing or using multiple apps. For gamers, there’s Game Booster and Frame Booster that offer advanced gaming performance and lag-free gaming experience.

True 48 MP Quad Camera

#FastestMonster Galaxy M42 5G sports the best-in-class Quad Camera set-up to address millennials’ needs for capturing important moments on the go. The main 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the rear camera has an effective resolution of 6000×8000 pixels to produce a true 48MP output that is clear and rich in detail.

The rear camera set up also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens that allows consumers to capture breath-taking landscapes with 123 degrees field of view while the 5MP macro lens takes close-up shots in brilliant detail. The 5MP depth camera blurs the background and lets consumers take amazing portrait shots. The rear camera also supports HDR and 4K video recording @30 fps. Galaxy M42 5G’s camera is equipped with plethora of features that include Single Take that gives you multiple photo and video outputs with a single click, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, Scene Optimiser and Flaw Detection. Galaxy M42 5G comes with 20MP front camera with ‘selfie focus’ for high-resolution selfies.

Monster Battery

Galaxy M42 5G comes with massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W fast charger that lets you conquer day and night without having to worry about frequent charging. The phone delivers 36 hours of talk time, 22 hours of internet browsing and 34 hours of video play on a single charge so that you can do what you love without slowing down.

Defense-Grade Security and Seamless User Interface

Galaxy M42 5G comes with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade security platform, to safeguard personal information and data in real-time and Samsung Pay (NFC) for contactless digital payments. Consumers will be delighted to know that Galaxy M42 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports the much-loved One UI 3.1 interface, enabling intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing responsiveness and reducing distractions.

Stunning Display and Prism-Dot Design

With a stunning 6.6-inch sAMOLED Infinity-U display, Galaxy M42 5G is a delight for binge-watchers who enjoy their favourite content on the go. Galaxy M42 also has a unique prism dot design with a premium glossy finish. The phone is sleek and just 8.6mm thin with the modern 3D design and layered pattern offering a comfortable grip.

Memory Variants, Availability and Price

Galaxy M42 5G is available in stunning Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colours and is priced at INR 21999 for 6GB + 128 GB variant and INR 23999 for 8GB + 128 GB variant. Galaxy M42 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores. As part of a special introductory offer, consumers can purchase Galaxy M42 5G at a special price of INR 19999 for the 6GB variant and INR 21999 for the 8GB variant on Samsung.com and during Amazon’s online sale in May.

SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.6’’ HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Performance Snapdragon 750G octacore Battery 5000mAh, 15W Fast charging Camera (Rear) True 48+8 (ultra-wide) 5MP (macro) +5MP (depth); 20MP (Front) Memory 6GB + 128GB 8GB + 128GB Expandable up to 1TB Design Modern, elegant-layered pattern Colours – Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray Others Knox Security, Samsung Pay

