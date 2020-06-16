Samsung Launches Exciting New Range of TVs; The Frame 2020 and Smart TVs, with Attractive Offers for Online Shoppers

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its new online range of TVs – the next edition of its much loved lifestyle TV, The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TV models – on Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The sale will go live at midnight, June 19, 2020.

The Frame 2020 will be sold on Flipkart while the new online Smart TV range – 4K UHD, FHD and HD Ready TVs – is being launched under the ‘Get More from TV’ campaign on Flipkart and the ‘Wondertainment’ campaign on Amazon.

Early bird consumers doing pre-paid transactions in the first 48 hours of the sale on Flipkart for The Frame and online Smart TVs, using their credit cards and debit cards will get an additional instant cashback of up to INR 1,500. Amazon consumers will get instant cashback up to INR 1,000 on pre-paid transactions through their SBI credit cards.

Consumers can also avail exciting no-cost EMI options, with EMI starting INR 3,125 for 24 months for The Frame 2020, and INR 805 for 18 months for the new range of online Smart TVs.

The Frame 2020 is a perfect amalgamation of Samsung’s revolutionary QLED technology and innovative design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers. The QLED technology enables beautiful colors, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details with 100% color volume.

But what’s most unique and spectacular about The Frame is that when it is not being used as a TV, it moves into Art Mode, turns into a picture frame that can display over 1,200 digital art from around the world, and transform everyday living space into an art gallery. Just like how a framed picture looks different depending on the time of day, The Frame adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light in the room, using its in-built motion and brightness sensors.

The online Smart TVs are a perfect amalgamation of technology, aesthetics, and functionality. The 4K UHD TVs feature segment-first thee-side Boundless Design and a 4K Processor, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience with sharper, crisper images displaying magnificent life like picture quality

The new edition of Frame as well as the advanced online Smart TVs are designed for young millennials and consumers of online content. They come with Auto Hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in addition to Samsung’s native Bixby. That’s not all, these Smart TVs are loaded with features such as Game Enhancer for smooth lag free gaming, Content Guide for curated content, Personal Computer Mode, Home Cloud and Music Player, among others.

On the productivity front, based on recent consumer insights, Samsung has added free subscription to Office 365, along with 5 GB of cloud storage space. These TVs come with the unique Personal Computer mode allowing users to transform their TV into a full-fledged PC. With this, users can choose to work from the cloud, mirror their laptop wirelessly without internet for big screen convenience or remotely access their office computer. The TVs are secured by multi-layered Knox for unmatched security and provide seamless access to Office 365 services over the cloud.

Addressing the content consumption trend, The Frame 2020 and the 10 new Smart TV models will also provide native support for a wide range of OTT platforms such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot, Voot Kids, Jio Cinema and Hotstar. Consumers purchasing Samsung’s new Smart TVs will get access to content with attractive offers worth INR 1095. They can avail up to 50% discount on subscriptions of OTT platforms such as ZEE5 & Eros Now. Moreover, consumers can get free subscription for music streaming apps such as Gaana Plus for one-year and Apple Music for 3 months.

Consumers purchasing The Frame 2020, in addition, will be offered a free three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store worth Rs 897, housing curated artworks from around the world.

“Online consumers, today, want their televisions to not just deliver great performance but also provide personalized experiences. Samsung 2020 range of online TVs come loaded with powerful new features that will not only enhance viewing experience but will also treat our consumers to a new standard of indulgence. These beautifully designed TVs are equipped to surpass the changing content consumption needs of our consumers, in sync with their lifestyle demands. We are partnering with Flipkart and Amazon to bring to our consumers this exciting product portfolio with attractive content, productivity and cashback offers, said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Price and Availability

The Frame 2020 will be available on Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The

TV will be available in three sizes – 50-inch (1m 25 cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm) and 65-inch (1m 63cm), for INR 74,990, INR 84,990, INR 139,990, respectively. The Frame 2020 will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

The online Smart TV models will come in sizes starting from 32 inch (80cm) and going up till 65 inch (1m 63cm). The 4K UHD TVs come in four sizes 43-inch (1m 08cm), 50-inch (1m 25cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm) and 65-inch (1m 63cm). The new FHD and HD Ready Smart TV range will be available in 43-inch (1m 08cm) and 32-inch (80cm) respectively.

Among the new range of online Smart TVs, Samsung’s 4K UHD Smart TV models will range from INR 36,990 for the 43-inch version to INR 89,990 for the 65-inch version, while FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models will start from INR 14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to INR 31,990 for the 43-inch model. The new range of TVs will come with one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

The Frame 2020: A Lifestyle TV

See the World in QLED

Watch details come to life with beautiful colors, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details. The Frame 2020 delivers on the promise with 100% color volume that shows realistic colors no matter how bright or dark the scene gets, and bold contrast of Dual LED. The Frame comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life, showing everything the director wanted us to see.

Quantum Processor

Samsung’s intelligent Quantum Processor 4K powered display instantly up scales content for sharper details and refined colors. The processor comes with 1.7 Gigahertz clock speed and truly creates an adaptive experience where every frame is a masterpiece.

Adaptive Picture

The Frame reads the room, automatically sensing and adjusting the screen’s lighting and contrast based on surrounding light so you can enjoy your content at its best. Whether watching videos as the sun shines through the window or enjoying a movie marathon in the dark, you get a view you will love.

Active Voice Amplifier

The Frame senses surrounding sound in real time to adjust volume and clarity, so even through the noise you can hear the voices — and the fun.

Adaptive Sound

The Frame analyzes each scene in real-time to identify and render the sound type. The process begins by separating and classifying audio input signals. Key characteristics are then pulled out and rendered to best suit the scene.

Auto Hotspot

Auto Hotspot enables The Frame to automatically connect with smartphone hot spots in case wi-fi is not available.

Multi-View

No need to compromise on watching. Set up two streams on the screen so you can watch or even listen to both at once and adjust the size to help you focus. The Frame gives you freedom to watch it all your way.

Art Mode

The Frame gives meaning to TV even when it’s switched off. When you are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, you can use it as a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas.

Art Store

Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,200+ artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by subscribing to the full Samsung Art Store collection for INR 299 per month. The Frame 2020 comes with free three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store.

Intelligent sensors

The Frame also comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, so you can enjoy your favorite art while you’re there. When you leave, it turns off to save energy. By detecting ambient light, the brightness sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and color tone for a natural illumination. So whether it’s day or night, you can see your art how it was meant to be seen.

Voice Assistants

You can talk to The Frame. The Frame works with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant to make your life easier. Search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with just your voice.

Smart Home

The Frame can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly. The Frame will also run the Apple TV App, which offers the Apple TV+ video subscription service.

No Gap Wall Mount & One Invisible Connection

With no gap wall-mount and one invisible connection, the TV hangs like a real Frame, looks gorgeous from all sides and fits perfectly in your space.

Advanced New Range of Online Smart TVs

Voice Assistants

The new Smart TV line-up comes with Bixby, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to make the lives of consumers easier. Now they can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

Content Guide

With Universal Guide, users can spend more time watching rather than searching. It helps users find their favorite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, VOOT, VOOT Kids, Jio Cinema, Hotstar and so on.

Game Enhancer

Offering gaming enthusiast an extra edge, this game mode offers a lag-free high quality gaming experience. With this mode, consumers can play games on the big screen seamlessly.

Music Player

Music Player enhances the overall audio experience by adding realistic visual elements to the playlist, thereby turning the TV into a virtual music system.

Personal Computer Mode

This feature allows one to transform the TV in to a personal computer. It enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud. It also comes with wireless screen mirroring without internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

Home Cloud

Samsung TVs transform into a virtual cloud to automatically store one’s favorite moments. The pictures and videos from a smartphone are transferred automatically and wirelessly without an internet connection on to a USB drive connected to the TV, which is password protected. This feature allows users to view their cherished moments on a larger screen and free up memory on their smartphone.

Auto Hotspot

Auto Hotspot enables your TV to automatically connect with smartphone hot spots in case wi-fi is not available

Live Cast

This feature allows the consumer to seamlessly stream live moments from any remote location on to their Samsung Smart TV over the internet via a smartphone. This feature also enables consumers to smoothly share a live stream with anyone having access to the user’s Samsung Smart TV, allowing for a collective entertainment experience.