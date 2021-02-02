Samsung Launches Entry-Level Galaxy M02 Smartphone in India with 5000mAh Battery and Large Screen; Introductory Price of INR 6799 on Amazon.in

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today launched Galaxy M02 under its widely popular Galaxy M Series. After the success of Galaxy M02s, Samsung aims to strengthen its vision of ‘Powering Digital India’ by offering never-before features in the budget segment through Galaxy M02.

Galaxy M02 is designed to cater to accelerating digital needs of consumers, be it work, play or content streaming. This mega entertainer has a big display, massive battery and a great camera at an attractive price under INR 7000, true to its positioning of ‘Mera M, Mera Entertainment’.

“To strengthen our vision of ‘Powering Digital India’, Samsung is creating innovative and affordable technology to cater to new and evolving consumer behaviour. The launch of Galaxy M02 is a testimony to Samsung’s commitment towards expanding and empowering digital adoption for new India and its accelerated digital needs including learn from home, work from home and entertainment anywhere. With the launch of Galaxy M02, we are confident that this mega entertainer will further strengthen our positioning in the sub 10K segment,” said Aditya Babbar, Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

“With the world literally moving online, 2020 really made the smartphone a necessity for us. We are excited to remain Samsung’s partner of choice and bring the powerful yet affordable new Galaxy M02 for customers on Amazon.in. It promises to resonate with customers seeking utility, value and reliability. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the smartphone category providing customers with a vast selection across price points and an unmatched shopping experience,” said Nishant Sardana, Director, Mobile Phones, Amazon India.

Mera M – Meri Movies

Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display for an immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy movies without interruptions. The large HD+ screen is ideal for video calls, content streaming, online education and entertainment.

Mera M – Mera Non-Stop Action

Galaxy M02 is powered by 5000mAh battery that lets you go on and on. The massive battery provides uninterrupted entertainment without having to worry about frequent charging. It is powered by MediaTek 6739 processor.

Mera M – Mera Like

Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera with 13MP main lens for taking clear and bright photos and 2MP macro sensor for amazing close up shots. The 5MP front-facing camera, with its natural picture quality, ensures that your selfie game is strong.

Mera M – Mera Style

With its sleek design and comfortable grip, Galaxy M02 will be available in four attractive colors – Black, Blue, Red and Gray.

Price and Offers

Galaxy M02 is priced at INR 6999 for 2GB+32GB variant and INR 7499 for 3GB+32GB variant and will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retails stores. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail a special discount of INR 200 on Amazon.in for limited time.

SPECIFICATIONS SHEET:

SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity V Performance MediaTek 6739 Battery 5000mAh Camera Dual Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Macro) and 5MP (Front) Memory 2GB + 32GB 3GB + 32GB

