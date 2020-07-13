Samsung Launches Connected Refrigerator SpaceMax Family Hub™ in India, Expands IoT Portfolio

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio in the country with the launch of the connected SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator, empowering life in the kitchen.

Building upon consumer insights and feedback, the SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator comes with features that automate meal planning, lets you see inside the refrigerator from anywhere, and connects with other smart appliances at your home including smartphones, letting you watch your favorite TV show on the refrigerator’s massive entertainment screen while working in the kitchen. The SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator is here to transform life in the kitchen and reshape expectations toward refrigerators.

SpaceMax Family Hub turns your kitchen into a connected living fun zone for the whole family. While the Home Control feature allows consumers to control and monitor their connected appliances such as Samsung FlexWash washing machines and Samsung Galaxy smartphones from the Family Hub screen, the Food Management feature lets one view what’s inside the fridge anytime, anywhere without opening the door. To ensure family fun never ends, Home Entertainment enables access to a seamless music experience with high quality speakers and lets you mirror your smartphone or TV to the Family Hub screen. To make family time more engaging, family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen. With Bluetooth, you will not miss any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. All these features make SpaceMax Family Hub a truly smart refrigerator.

Revolutionizing the refrigerator category, the next generation Family Hub provides best of both worlds for those interested in sophisticated technology along with functionality. While the refrigerator retains smart features of the flagship Family Hub , the new SpaceMax technology adds more storage space inside the refrigerator without affecting the exterior dimensions.

Delivering a seamlessly connected experience to consumers, the SpaceMax Family Hub , sports a 21.5-inch FHD touch screen display with 25-watt speakers for non-stop entertainment.

“Leveraging the interconnected world that we live in, we are delighted to introduce the IoT-enabled SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator that is part of the next technology revolution. SpaceMax Family Hub will become the epicenter to control, manage and view other connected devices in a home and its intelligent features will enable busy families to stay better connected to one another. With this new addition, we are expanding our IoT product portfolio in India,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price and Availability

The latest SpaceMax Family Hub comes with a capacity of 657-litres in Premium Black Matt finish and will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Samsung.com, Reliancedigital.in, Croma.com and Vijaysales.com from July 13 to July 26, 2020 at a special price of INR 196,990. The pre-book offer also includes additional benefits like cashback up to INR 9,000 and a free Galaxy Note 10 Lite worth INR 37,999. After this period, SpaceMax Family Hub will be available for INR 219,900.

SpaceMax Family Hub comes with 10-year warranty on its Digital Inverter Technology Compressor.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/in/microsite/side-by-side-refrigerators/features/

About SpaceMax Family HubTM

Simplifying Connected Living

The built-in View Inside Camera on the SpaceMax Family Hub allows users to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the Family Hub screen, without opening the refrigerator. You can also use the Family Hub app to see what’s inside the refrigerator remotely, even while you are out shopping. The refrigerator allows you to create shopping lists, food memos, digitally label food with expiration dates and set reminders so that you don’t forget to stock up on your favourite food.

Strengthening Family Connections

SpaceMax Family Hub keeps the family more closely connected and organized with its built-in screen that can be used as a whiteboard, memo or even a photo album. Family members can also make calls and share photos and notes with each other through the refrigerator. They can even share and update calendars through the Family Hub app (synced with Google, MS365).

Enjoying a More Intelligent Way of Living

Samsung’s Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences. Ask “Hi Bixby, what’s new today?” and it will provide a read out of the news, weather and calendar updates. You can also enjoy hands-free calls with Bixby voice control.

Creating New Ways to Have Fun at Home

Users can access millions of songs through the web browser, live radio app or Music apps such as Spotify and Gaana or mirror their Samsung Smart TVs to watch their favorite shows on the Family Hub screen. The new Family Hub also features 25-watt premium speaker for sound that is deep in bass and rich in the mid-range. Additionally, users can stream content from their smartphones by mirroring it on the Family Hub screen.

Enjoy a More Intelligent Way of Living

The new Family Hub is more streamlined than ever with its Meal Planner feature that customizes the entire food experience. It recommends smart recipes based on dietary preferences you set, helps you come up with a week-long meal plan based on your refrigerator inventory, and prepared your shopping list with all the right ingredients you need.

More Storage Space Inside with More Unique Features

SpaceMax technology enables the inside walls of the refrigerator to be much thinner by using minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. This means more storage space without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency. The latest edition also comes equipped with features like a non-plumb dispenser, which helps in installing the refrigerator anywhere without the need for plumbing.

Among other innovations, the refrigerator comes with All-Around Cooling that keeps food fresh in every corner and Digital Inverter Technology that provides up to 50% energy saving. For a sleek and seamless design, the SpaceMax Family Hub , showcases elegant flat doors with recessed handles and a counter depth design to help fit in any space.

The refrigerator also comes with a Deodorizing Filter, keeping the inside of the refrigerator fresh by constantly passing air through built-in activated carbon filters. The Power Cool & Power Freeze features offer rapid cooling performance at the touch of a button for the fridge and freezer compartments respectively while the Auto Ice-maker ensures plenty of ice all the time without compromising on freezer space and makes ice automatically.

Samsung’s SmartThings app also allows you to easily monitor and control Power Cool, Power Freeze and Ice Maker features of your refrigerator anytime, anywhere. The app can also provide door open notification and self-diagnosis as well.