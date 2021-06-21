Samsung Launches #BingeMonster Galaxy M32 with Segment-Best Display in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced Galaxy M32, dubbed as the #BingeMonster. Galaxy M32 is optimized for binging on movies, games and social media. It comes with segment-best 6.4” FHD+ Super AMOLED display and smooth 90Hz refresh rate to provide immersive viewing experience while minimizing motion blur. In bright light, the High Brightness Mode automatically turns on to take Galaxy M32’s screen brightness to 800 nits. This makes Galaxy M32 the brightest and most powerful display ever on an M Series smartphone and the perfect device for entertainment and binge-watching.

“Ever since Samsung launched the Galaxy M series in 2019, it has consistently disrupted the market with each new launch, bringing segment-best features that have redefined power and performance for our GenZ and millennial consumers. Today we are extending this ‘Monster’ legacy to our newest #BingeMonster, the Galaxy M32. It comes with three segment bests: An FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display, the brightest and most powerful ever on an M series, monster 6000mAh battery and the ultimate data security and privacy with Knox and AltZLife. Galaxy M32 also sports versatile 64 MP quad rear camera for capturing stunning photos and videos. All this makes it the perfect device for our young consumers who love binging on entertainment and social media,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Binge on Flicks

Galaxy M32 comes with stunning 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate for content streaming, video calls and attending online courses. The High Brightness Mode of 800 nits offers more immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight. The 90Hz dynamic refresh rate provides shorter length of motion blur by minimizing afterimage in display transition and shorter MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time) which allows faster and smooth display. What’s more, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage. Galaxy M32 also comes with Dolby Atmos support while using earphones for a surround sound effect.

Binge On and On

Galaxy M32 sports monster 6000mAh battery having enough juice to power up your binging sessions all day and night. It supports 25W charging and comes with in-box 15W fast charger that lets you take on the day without having to worry about frequent charging. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback.

Powered by the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, Galaxy M32 delivers snappy performance and smooth multitasking while browsing or using multiple apps.

Binge on Likes

Galaxy M32 sports versatile 64 MP Quad Camera set-up with 20 MP front camera to take bright, clear selfies. On the rear, Galaxy M32 comes with 64MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera that enables consumers to capture breath-taking landscapes with 123 degrees field of view similar to the human eye. The 2 MP macro lens does a great job in taking detailed close-up shots down to the texture. If you switch to the depth mode, the 2 MP camera takes amazing portrait shots with live focus. Galaxy M32 also comes with a slew of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone that let consumers express themselves like never before.

Powerful and Intuitive Software

Galaxy M32 comes with Samsung Knox 3.7 that ensures greater privacy and enhanced security. The smartphone supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box which will take user experience to the next level with refined design, enhanced customization and greater control of the features you rely on the most to help you get more done.

Customers will also enjoy AltZLife feature on Galaxy M32 which lets you quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder). The phone also supports Samsung Pay Mini.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy M32 is launching in two memory variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 14999 and INR 16999 respectively. Galaxy M32 will be available in two attractive colours – Black and Light Blue. It will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail an instant cashback worth INR 1250 while paying with ICICI cards which brings the effective ownership price of the 4GB+64GB variant to INR 13749 and 6GB+128GB variant to INR 15749.

Galaxy M32 SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Display 90Hz refresh rate Performance Mediatek Helio G80 Battery 6000mAh battery, 25W Fast charging support (with 15W inbox charger) Camera 64+8 MP (ultra-wide) 2MP (macro) +2MP (depth);

20MP (Front) Design Black and Light Blue Memory 4GB+64GB; 6GB+128GB

Please share this news







