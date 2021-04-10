Samsung Launches ‘Back to School’ Campaign in India; Offers Exciting Discounts to Students on Galaxy Tablets

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone and consumer electronics brand, today announced ‘Back to School’ campaign that offers exciting discounts on Galaxy tablets to school and college going students. Galaxy Tabs are the perfect device for students at a time when conventional learning has given way to online learning. Galaxy Tabs help students prepare right at the start of the academic year and empower them to reach their true potential.

The ‘Back to School’ campaign will help students and educators experience innovative and education-friendly Galaxy tablets at an affordable price. The exciting offers are applicable on Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

“At Samsung, we believe in meaningful innovations that enable consumers to do more. With ‘Back to School’ campaign, we aim to contribute to the education of students and educators seeking affordable e-learning tools that help them embrace smart learning. Galaxy tablets offer powerful features enabling seamless engagement between students and educators,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, Director, Tablets Business, Samsung India.

Exclusive Student Offers on Samsung.com

As part of the ‘Back to School’ campaign, students and educators can avail additional discount of up to 10% on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 purchased via Samsung Student Advantage on Samsung.com. To avail the offer, students and educators can use their official school or college email address to login to Samsung Student Advantage or validate their credentials via Samsung’s official student ID validation partner, Student Identify.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/in/microsite/student-advantage/

Discounted Accessories and Cashback

Customers purchasing Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 will be eligible for INR 10000 discount on the keyboard cover. The effective price of keyboard cover will be INR 7999 and INR 5999 for Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 respectively with the bundled offer. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail cashback offer of INR 10000 on Galaxy Tab S7+ and INR 9000 on Galaxy Tab S7.

On purchase of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, customers will get Galaxy Buds+ at a special price of INR 1999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get an additional cashback of INR 3000.

Customers purchasing Galaxy Tab A7 can get the Book Cover at a discounted price of INR 999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get an additional cashback of INR 2000.

Samsung Brands Days on Amazon and Flipkart

Consumers can avail special offers on Galaxy Tablets during Samsung Brand Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Samsung Brand Days will be held on Amazon from April 11-13, 2021 and on Flipkart from April 19-21, 2021.

New Galaxy Tab A7 with 64GB Storage

Samsung has also announced the 64GB storage variant of the popular Galaxy Tab A7. Students can now store more with higher internal memory on board which is also expandable to 1TB. Galaxy Tab A7 offers smooth learning and multimedia experience with a large 10.4-inch screen and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 64GB storage, Snapdragon octa-core processor and long lasting 7040mAh battery. The new Galaxy Tab A7 64 GB variant will be available for sale on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart from April 19 with exciting offers including special discount on book cover and bank cashback.

Please share this news







