Samsung Launches 2021 Range of ACs; Brings Wind-Free ACs with PM 1.0 Filter, Convertible 5-in-1, 4-Star and Hot & Cold Inverter ACs

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, today launched its 2021 range of air conditioners that includes Wind-Free ACs with enhanced smart controls and PM 1.0 filters, Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter ACs with Tri-Care filters, and Hot & Cold Inverter ACs. The new range has been developed to address consumers’ need for clean air, energy efficiency, convenience and customised cooling modes for each family’s needs.

The 2021 line-up, with a contemporary design to match the aesthetics of your living space, is available across all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon, and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Samsung has also entered the 4-star Inverter AC and strengthened its 5-star Inverter AC segment alongside Hot and Cold Inverter ACs to address consumer needs, taking its market addressability to 100%.

The new range of Inverter AC’s comes with Samsung durability promise of 10 years on Digital Inverter compressor, 5 years on Copper condenser and 5 years on PCB, along with 5 year free gas recharge.

“AC are no longer seasonality based products. With people working and studying from home, the need for clean air, durability and energy efficiency are the primary concerns for consumers today. As consumers are at the core of everything we do, the new range has been designed keeping in mind changes in the lifestyle of consumers. Our new ACs with PM 1.0 and Tri-Care filters ensure health and hygiene, while our Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter ACs take care of your energy efficiency needs customized to each user. The smart and AI features of the new range provide convenience to consumers. We are positive that the new lineup will further help consolidate our position in the Indian AC market,” said Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, HVAC division, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Healthy Living with Samsung ACs

With consumer focus shifting to health and hygiene, the new line up enables healthy living. Equipped with PM 1.0 Filter, the new range of Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs provides clean and breathable air by catching ultra-fine dust, and sterilizing virus and bacteria. The PM 1.0 filter is washable and reusable. It provides consumers with great advantage of enjoying fresh and clean air while saving on the extra maintenance cost of replacing the filter.

To add another layer of protection from bacteria, allergens and viruses, select Convertible 5-in-1 models sport Tri-Care Filter.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

As the home becomes the centerpiece, the new products feature Convertible 5-in-1 to suit the working/studying from home and new lifestyle needs while saving energy and providing a cool and comfortable environment. With this mode, consumers can now choose from a slew of various AC performance capacity options such as Party Mode (120%), Normal Mode (100%), Pleasant Mode (80%), Eco Mode (60%), and Home Alone Mode (40%), offering them the optimum room temperature without the hassle of manually regulating the AC. Additionally, with Digital Inverter boost, consumers can save energy up to 41% by maintaining desired temperature without frequently turning off and on the AC.

The entire 2021 Inverter AC Range comes with eco-friendly R32 Gas and is equipped with copper condensers.

With the increase in usage of ACs as people now spend more time at home, Samsung is also introducing energy efficient 4-star inverter ACs to help consumers reduce their power bills while working and studying from home.

Looking at 2020’s trend of increase in demand for 5-star ACs as consumers spent most time at home, Samsung will offer 14 models in 5-star ACs models as a part of the new line-up instead of 3 5-star AC model last year.

Convenience at the core

Keeping in mind the lifestyle changes last year where many avoided calling service professionals to their houses, Samsung has introduced Easy Filter Plus to offer convenience of self-service wherein consumers can easily remove the filters and clean them as DIY (Do it yourself). These filters are located outside, on the top of Wind-Free and Convertible 5-in-1 AC models, so it can easily be removed and cleaned.

In addition, the Hot & Cold ACs provide comfort to consumers in all seasons and Samsung’s 4-Way Swing provides synchronized air flow in four directions with even cooling in entire room.

Smart Control for Seamless Interaction & Experience

The new range comes with Smart Control functions that allow consumers to easily manage their ACs for an enhanced experience. They can change settings or switch on/off the AC using Bixby voice assistant, Alexa and Google Home, remotely control the AC and change settings using Samsung’s Smart Things application, optimise the cooling based on usage and living conditions with smart AI Auto Cooling and automatically cool the room even before you reach home with geo-fencing based Welcome Cooling feature.

Additionally, if there is no movement for 60 minutes, the Motion Detection Sensor, available in Wind-Free Models, turns your AC to energy saving mode automatically. This sensor also allows one to choose direct or indirect wind from the remote control.

Premium Design

The all-new Convertible 5-in-1 air conditioners from Samsung are tastefully designed, offering clean and premium look to match customer’s lifestyle. The Geo series come with attractive floral patterns and the Airise series sport the premium strip design. The bigger fan and wide blade offer faster, wider and farther cooling while the slim design and bigger display makes the air conditioners perfectly fit the beautiful and modern homes.

Other features that enable the new lineup to deliver enhanced performance are Smart Installation, which is a self-diagnosis feature that ensures your Samsung AC is installed perfectly, Triple Protector Plus feature that protects the compressor, controller along with fin & Chassis. The Voltage Fluctuation Protector which allows Stable performance and protects AC against sudden voltage surge or drop ranging between 130 Vac to 290 Vac.

Service & Installation

Samsung has over 2,000 brand stores – the highest in the country, and has a footprint of 200,000 stores in India. Samsung also has the biggest network of customer service with 3,800 service points, up from 3,300 last year. Express 4-hour installation service for customers opting for Wind-Free ACs will now be offered on more models this year.

SAMSUNG’s 2021 AC LINE-UP

Wind-Free AC ACs

Samsung’s Wind-Free system uses 23,000 micro-holes to gently spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness without any draft. Once the desired temperature is reached, the system disperses fresh air uniformly.

The New 2021 Wind-Free range comes with PM1.0 Filter that keeps the air really clean by quickly capturing even ultrafine particles. The filters capture up to 90% ultra-fine dust in 20mins and sterilize more than 99% of bacteria. This is twice as fast as the cleaning speed of the PM2.5 filter. The air quality gets monitored through a laser sensor which the users can see through a digital 4- color aurora lighting wherein the color red indicates very poor, yellow indicates poor, green indicates normal, and blue indicates good air quality. This innovative filters can also self-clean itself through AI Purifying function.

The Wind-Free enables users to control their ACs through voice commands using the Bixby, Alexa and Google Home through Wi-Fi. The ACs allow the user to remotely control the functions and schedule operations. The AI auto-cooling automatically optimizes the cooling based on usage and living conditions. Moreover, welcome cooling uses Geo-fencing feature to give an option to user to cool down the room based on consumer’s preference before reaching the location.

Consumers can also monitor and limit power usage as per their needs. The latest Wind-Free ACs are equipped with Motion Detect sensors (MDS) and automatically go into an energy saving mode if it does not detect any human presence for 60 minutes. Another key option which users get through this feature is to choose the wind direction towards or away from the user.

The product comes with 10 years of warranty on the compressor and features an energy-efficient Digital Inverter, which can maintain the desired temperature without frequently shutting off and on, thus consuming less energy. Wind-Free conserves up to 77% energy, Cools the air 43% faster while also reducing the noise of the AC.

Convertible 5-in-1 ACs

Understanding the needs of work-from-home lifestyle, the new Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter ACs save energy while providing a cool and comfortable environment. The 5 different modes allows customized operation from 40% to 120% creating the perfect room environment.

Easy Filter Plus is conveniently located outside, on the top, so it can easily be removed and cleaned. These filters reduce up to 99% of harmful bacteria and helps the air conditioner work efficiently with less effort.

The 4 Way Cooling technology enables the air conditioner to cool the room from every direction, thus leading to faster cooling and better performance. Users can now control AC and settings anytime, anywhere through Wi-Fi. The AI auto-cooling automatically optimizes the cooling based on usage and living conditions. Moreover, welcome cooling uses Geo-fencing feature to automatically cool down your room based on the users’ location.

On/Off ACs

The On/Off Series comes with highly efficient and durable 100% copper condensers. The Turbo Cooling Mode cools room quickly and effectively while the Energy Saving mode helps save up to 20% energy compared to conventional window AC. Understanding the need of Indian consumers, the ACs come with de-humidifier and Good Sleep Mode that ensures user enjoy a good night sleep without feeling too cold by automatically regulating the room temperature. The Anti-dust and bacteria filter removes harmful irritants from the air and ensures a healthy air environment.

The product comes with 5-year of warranty on the compressor offering more reliability, lesser repair cost and years of efficient use.

Price, Availability and Benefits:

Samsung’s 2021 AC line-up will include 51 ACs across Wind-Free, Convertible 5-in-1 and On/Off ACs. The new AC range will start from a price point of INR 36,990 and will go up to INR 90,990.

In order to ease the buying for consumers, Samsung has also introduced affordability schemes like attractive EMI options where customer can own a Samsung AC at zero down payment, upto 15% cashback, 5 year free gas recharge.

