Samsung Introduces New High-End Ultrasound System ‘V8’

Samsung Medison, a global medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, today introduced the V8, a new high-end ultrasound system that provides enhanced image quality, usability and convenience for all medical professionals.

“It’s very meaningful to launch the V8, a new high-end medical device that addresses many customer needs,” said Won-Chul Bang, Vice President, Head of Customer Experience Team, Samsung Medison. “We expect V8 to become a flagship product of high-end ultrasound systems as it is uniquely designed to cover different medical specialties.”

V8’s “V” stands for “Versatile,” meaning that the advanced functions from premium ultrasound systems dedicated to specific departments such as obstetrics, radiology, orthopedics and cardiology have been implemented.

Several diagnostic assistance functions of a premium ultrasound system for obstetrics and gynecology include MV-Flow which is suitable for observing the presence of microvascular blood flow, low-velocity blood flow and LumiFlow which provides three-dimensional visualization of blood flow in a two-dimensional image, allowing the medical staff a more realistic assessment of the vascular structures and flow.

For radiology, V8 is equipped with S-Shearwave Imaging which provides information about tissue stiffness as a result of disease using ultrasonic transverse elasticity. V8 also features S-Fusion which allows synchronous alignment of medical images of ultrasound with one or more cross-sectional studies such as MRI which are instantly reconstructed in the corresponding plane.

On the other hand, it is also expected to be equipped with a NerveTrack which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an AI medical device and can be used to treat musculoskeletal diseases that track nerve locations in pain areas in real time.

In addition, by introducing a 23.8″ LED monitor and a 14″ high-sensitivity touch panel, user convenience has been enhanced to perform various procedures.

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people’s lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world’s best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

Please share this news







