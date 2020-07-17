Samsung Introduces Latest Range of Storage Devices, Portable SSD T7 & 870 QVO SSD with Enhanced Speed, Capacity & Reliability

Samsung, India’s biggest and most trusted smartphone and consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its new range of storage devices – Portable SSD T7, a fast and compact external storage device and the internal 870 QVO SSD, world’s largest client Solid-State Drive (SSD) to boast a capacity of up to 8TB.

Designed to be a daily driver, Samsung’s Portable SSD T7 combines sleek, compact design with the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. This business card sized portable SSD can be slipped into nearly any pocket and holds up to 2TB of data. The portable SSD T7 can reach maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, the Portable SSD T5. It is the perfect storage solution for photographers, console gamers, archiving users, media and business professionals.

Setting a new standard for high-capacity consumer storage, the internal 870 QVO SSD is a second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive. Featuring an industry-leading capacity of up to 8TB, the new SSD delivers an uncompromising mix of speed, storage capacity and reliability. The 870 QVO SSD is an ideal solution for general users who require terabyte capacity SSDs for an improved everyday computing experience.

“With a focus to deliver best-in-class products, our latest SSDs come with industry leading speed, capacity, and reliability. While the Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers’ fast paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design, the latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities. We are confident these new SSDs will cater to the evolving needs of our consumers with their high storage capacity, quick transfer speed and superior-performance,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.

Features of Portable SSD T7

Engineered for both professional and casual usage, the portable SSD T7 is lightweight and has a slim metal body design making it more durable and portable. Powered by a PCIe NVMe interface, it can reach maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, nearly twice as fast as its predecessor. The portable SSD T7 provides enough capacity and speed for consumers to securely store data whether on PC, tablet, smartphone, or gaming console.

It comes with a promise of durability and shock resistance technology which has an AES 256-bit hardware encryption for better security. Utilizing the DTG (Dynamic Thermal Guard) and ePCM (Encapsulated Phase Change Material) the new device protects user data from thermal damage by maintaining optimal operating temperature to avoid low-temperature burns.

Features of internal 870 QVO SSD

The internal 870 QVO SSD marks best-in-segment sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively, hitting the limit of performance available with SATA interface. The intelligent TurboWrite technology of the drive allows it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. Compared to its predecessor, the 870 QVO provides 13% improved random read speed which enhances daily computing experience like gaming, web browsing, and so on.

In the past, consumers have had to choose between SSDs – which provide superior performance – and HDDs, which traditionally offer greater capacity. Samsung’s 870 QVO SSD, however, is able to reliably offer the best of both worlds, making it an optimal choice for mainstream PC users who prioritize performance and value, as well as for professional users who require high levels of capacity.

The 870 QVO is equipped with 9x layer V-NAND characteristics and a refined new controller with an advanced ECC algorithm. The device delivers a worry-free endurance up to 2,880 terabytes written (TBW), or a three-year limited warranty. Its sustained performance has been enhanced up to 30% higher than its previous version, the 860 QVO, allowing the 870 QVO to reliably provide better performance continuously for a longer time.

Price and Availability

Available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Gray, the Portable SSD T7 is offered in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. The Portable SSD’s will be priced at INR 9,999 for 500GB, INR 17,999 for 1TB, and INR 29,999 for 2TB.

The internal 870 QVO SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models which will retail at INR 9,999, INR 19,999, INR 39,999 and INR 74,999, respectively.

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 is available across retail channels, online and offline. Refer this link for more details: https://www.samsung.com/in/memory-storage/portable-ssd/

The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20, 2020.

The Portable SSD T7 and the internal SSD 870 QVO come with a three-year limited warranty.

Key Specifications

Samsung 870 QVO SSD Product Specifications

Category Samsung 870 QVO SSD Interface SATA 6 Gbps Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 4-bit MLC (QLC) Controller Samsung MKX Controller DRAM 8GB LPDDR4 for 8TB 4GB LPDDR4 for 4TB 2GB LPDDR4 for 2TB 1GB LPDDR4 for 1TB Capacity 8TB, 4TB, 2TB, 1TB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 560/530 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Up to 98K/88K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Total Bytes Written 2,880TB (8TB) 1,440TB (4TB) 720TB (2TB) 360TB (1TB) Warranty Three (3) Year Limited Warranty[1]

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Product Specifications

Category Samsung Portable SSD T7* Capacity 2TB/1TB/500GB Interface USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility Dimensions (LxWxH) 85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches) Weight 58 grams (2.0 oz) Transfer Speed Up to 1,050 MB/s UASP Mode Supported Encryption AES 256-bit hardware data encryption Security Password Protection S/W Software Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.0[2] Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB RoHS Compliance RoHS2 Colors Metallic Red, Indigo Blue & Titan Gray Connectivity USB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A Warranty Three (3) Year Limited Warranty[3]

[1] Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained on Samsung Electronics product or loss of profit or revenue which may be incurred by user. For more information on the warranty, please visit www.samsung.com/portable-ssd.

[2] Software requires Windows 7 and higher, Mac OS X 10.10 and higher, or Android 5.1 (Lollipop) and higher. Older versions of the Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems may not be supported.

[3] Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained on Samsung Electronics product or loss of profit or revenue which may be incurred by user. For more information on the warranty, please visit www.samsung.com/portable-ssd.