Samsung Introduces Latest in its World’s Best Selling Consumer SATA SSD Series, the 870 EVO

Samsung, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced the release of 870 EVO SSD in India, the company’s latest SATA solution in its world’s best-selling consumer SSD series[1]. The new drive combines best-in-class performance and reliability, making it an all-round storage solution for a wide range of consumers from general PC users to IT professionals.

“Compatible for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users, the new SATA SSD offers an exceptional blend of performance, reliability and compatibility. Designed with the environment in mind, 870 EVO minimizes carbon footprint, leaving the consumers with the choice of using an ecofriendly product,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company’s latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Using a large variable SLC buffer, the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels. The 870 EVO also delivers a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 model,[2] enabling enhanced user experiences when multi-tasking, web browsing or simply booting up PCs.

Harnessing its accumulated experience and expertise in storage memory technologies, Samsung designs all SSD components in-house to ensure that every part works together cohesively. As a result, the 870 EVO offers around 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO[3], as well as a class-leading terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB[4], or a 5-year limited warranty, for its 4TB model.[5]

In addition to exceptional performance and reliability, the 870 EVO provides broad compatibility with many computing devices and the most up-to-date PC features. The drive can be used with all devices that have 2.5-inch SATA interface connection. Moreover, with its power saving sleep mode, the 870 EVO is compatible with devices that support Window’s Modern Standby function, offering added convenience to PC users[6].

The new 870 EVO is also designed with the environment in mind. By minimizing its carbon footprint throughout the entire production process, the drive expands consumer choice for greener products.

Price & Availability

Samsung 870 EVO will be offered in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of uses. The Samsung 870 EVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline, from January 20, 2021 in India. The Samsung 870 EVO will be priced at INR 3,599 for 250 GB, INR 5999 for 500GB, INR 10999 for the 1TB, INR 21999 for 2TB and INR 43999 for 4TB model.

To know more, please visit https://www.samsung.com/in/memory-storage/sata-ssd/870-evo-1tb-sata-3-2-5-ssd-mz-77e1t0bw/

Key Specifications:

Category Samsung 870 EVO Interface SATA 6Gbps Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) Controller Samsung Controller DRAM 4GB LPDDR4 (4TB) 2GB LPDDR4 (2TB) 1GB LPDDR4 (1TB) 512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB) Capacity 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 560/530 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Random Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Total Bytes Written 2,400TBW (4TB) 1,200TBW (2TB) 600TBW (1TB) 300TBW (500GB) 150TBW (250GB) Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty

[1] * Sources: 850 EVO and 860 EVO series, NPD (US data from Jan. 2015 to Apr. 2020) and GfK (EU5 data from Jan. 2015 to Apr. 2020, China data from Sep. 2018 to Apr. 2020)

[2] Random performance improved up to 38% with QD1 Random read

[3] Compared to the 250GB model

[4] TBW ratings differ depending on model: 2TB = 1,200 TBW / 1TB = 600 TBW / 500GB = 300TBW / 250GB = 150TBW

[5] Product guaranteed according to limited 5-year warranty or TBW rating, whichever comes first. For more information on warranty, please find the enclosed warranty statement in the package.

[6] Modern Standby is supported by Windows 8 and 10. Use of Modern Standby is also contingent on PC and display meeting the feature’s requirements.

