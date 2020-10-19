Samsung Introduces Interactive e-catalogue for an Enhanced Consumer Experience; Takes One More Step Towards a Sustainable Environment | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of an interactive e-catalogue for its diverse portfolio of products aimed at providing a safe and enhanced buying experience for consumers. It is also a step towards the Company contributing to the environment by reducing usage of printed brochures.

Through the e-catalogue, consumers will be able to browse the entire range of smartphones, wearables, televisions and other digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart ovens and sound devices.

The e-catalogue offers complete understanding of product features to the consumers via showcasing of product benefits, high-resolution pictures and unboxing videos. Consumers can shortlist and compare models within each product category on key specifications. The e-catalogue offers similar look and feel across product categories for a consistent experience.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do and consumer safety holds utmost importance. We are also committed to providing our consumers with unique experiences. With our new e-catalogue we want to offer an enhanced buying experience to our consumers, and also help our retail partners. The e-catalogue offers in-depth information on Samsung smartphones and consumer durables that facilitates consumers in making purchase decisions within the comfort and safety of their homes and spending less time at retail stores,” said Ashish Bansal, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Samsung India.

The e-catalogue also empowers the brand’s retail partners to engage seamlessly with their patrons, especially ahead of the upcoming festive season as they can now easily share product related information with consumers through emails, WhatsApp messages and texts.

In the current situation, with consumer well-being and safety being of paramount importance, the e-catalogue is aimed at aiding consumers in making informed decisions about products from the safe environment of their homes ahead of visiting their neighborhood retail stores.

While reiterating the brand’s commitment towards Green initiatives, the e-catalogue is also optimized for mobile viewing. Consumers do have an option of downloading low-resolution or high-resolution e-catalogues for facilitating viewing despite bandwidth issues, if any. Samsung plans to update e-catalogues regularly with information on latest products.