Samsung Introduces Galaxy S20 FE in India: A Premium Flagship Smartphone Designed by Fans

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced exciting pre-book offers for consumers planning to buy Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S20 FE has been designed keeping in mind how our young fans capture, express and share their ideas in creative ways using their smartphone.

“At Samsung, we are constantly speaking to our consumers and looking for ways to bring the best to them. With Galaxy S20 FE, we gave our fans an opportunity to design their next flagship device. Galaxy S20 FE is the flagship smartphone that is designed by the fans, for the fans. Galaxy S20 FE includes all the innovations our consumers love the most and it is being made available at an accessible price point. It is an epitome of our consistent effort to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Premium Design

In line with your personal style and choice, the Galaxy S20 FE comes in five bold colours to suit every attitude, look and personality. Available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White, it features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Pro-Grade Triple Rear Camera

Capturing moments through pictures or videos to express yourself becomes all the more exciting with the Galaxy S20 FE’s pro-grade camera. The triple rear camera features powerful 30X Space Zoom that lets you get close to your subject to capture the shot. The Single Take feature allows you to capture up to 14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click. Switch between the front and the rear camera, on a real time basis for creative video shoot. Galaxy S20 FE features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing. With Night Mode, you can take clearer images, even in low light.

Immersive Display

Enjoy an immersive viewing experience with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display. A super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate ensures fluid scrolling and seamless gaming.

Flagship Fundamentals

Galaxy S20 FE is powered by industry-leading 7nm Exynos 990 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery that lasts all day. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The Galaxy S20 FE ensures end-to-end hardware and software security with enhanced Knox Security. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.

Price and Availability

Galaxy S20 FE is priced at INR 49999. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy S20 FE starting October 9, 2020 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. On pre-booking, customers can avail special benefits worth INR 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth INR 4000 and Upgrade Bonus of INR 3000 or cashback up to INR 4000 through HDFC Bank cards.

Specifications

Processor CPU Speed 2.73GHz,2.5GHz,2GHz CPU Type Exynos 990 Display Size (Main_Display) 164.0mm (6.5″) Resolution (Main Display) 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) Technology (Main Display) Super AMOLED Camera Rear Camera – Resolution (Multiple) 12.0 MP (Dual Pixel) + 12.0 MP + 8.0 MP Rear Camera – Zoom Optical Zoom at 3x , Digital Zoom up to 30x Front Camera – Resolution 32.0 MP Video Recording Resolution UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps Slow Motion 960fps @HD,240fps @FHD,120fps @FHD Memory RAM_Size (GB) 8GB ROM Size (GB) 128GB External Memory Support MicroSD (Up to 1TB) SIM Number of SIM Dual-SIM Sensors Accelerometer,Fingerprint Sensor,Gyro Sensor,Geomagnetic Sensor,Hall Sensor,RGB Light Sensor,Virtual Proximity Sensing Physical specification Dimension (HxWxD, mm) 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 Weight (g) 190 Battery Battery Capacity (mAh, Typical) 4500 Audio and Video Stereo Support Yes Video Playing Resolution UHD 8K (7680 x 4320)@30fps Samsung DeX Support Yes