Samsung Introduces Fast and Durable PRO Plus and Enhanced EVO Plus MicroSD Cards for Day-to-Day Users and Professionals

Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled its new PRO Plus microSD and a redesigned and enhanced EVO Plus microSD card. Samsung provides customers a comprehensive offering for day-to-day and professional storage needs with a new lineup of microSDs that offer lightning-fast read and write speeds,1 increased durability and a wide variety of capacity options.

The new microSD cards are ideal for expanded mobile device storage and capturing high-quality photos, 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video2 and other content on action cameras and drones – even in extreme conditions.

Samsung’s newest microSDs offer improved six-proof protection, two more layers of protection than the previous generation, making them able to withstand water, extreme temperatures,3 x-ray, wear out,4 drops and magnetic impact. Offered with a 10-year limited warranty,5 the PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSDs thus enable users to store data without the worry of lack of space, while also providing confidence that the content is well protected.

“Professionals and consumers of all kinds want memory cards that make it easy to save and retrieve data while also knowing that their valuable images and video files are protected,” said KyuYoung Lee, vice president of the Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s new suite of microSD cards offer the features and capabilities consumers and professionals need: faster speeds along with increased reliability and durability to deliver the ultra-high performance every user wants.”

PRO Plus microSD cards, a new addition to Samsung’s microSD lineup, are designed for more discerning content creators, offering exceptional read and write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s,6 respectively. The PRO Plus microSD cards will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

The EVO Plus microSD is designed to give casual users peace of mind by providing high reliability and stable performance during day-to-day use. It offers transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s,7 providing up to 1.3x faster sequential read speed when compared to the previous version. EVO Plus microSD card will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity.

The PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards, featuring a reimagined Blue Wave design that gives the cards a fresh new look, will be available starting today. For more information on Samsung’s microSD card offerings, please visit samsung.com/memorycard.

1 The read & write speeds are based on internal tests conducted under controlled conditions. Actual speeds may vary depending upon card capacity and device compatibility. Stated performance is achieved by using microSD with Samsung readers.

2 EVO Plus 64GB is not supported

3 Temperature proof: operating temperatures of -25 C to 85 C; non-operating temperatures of -40 C to 85 C.

4 up to 10,000 swipes

5 https://www.samsung.com/uk/support/memory-card-warranty/

6 Stated performance is achieved by using PRO Plus microSD cards with Samsung readers.

7 Stated performance is achieved by using EVO Plus microSD cards with Samsung readers.

8 Up to 160MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 120MB/s write speeds. Based on Samsung’s internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors.

