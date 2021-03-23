Samsung Introduces Curd Maestro™ to IoT Enabled Family Hub™, SpaceMax™ Refrigerators; Brings 845L Side-by-Side with Home Bar

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and No.1 refrigerator brand, today expanded its proprietary Curd Maestro technology to its large capacity refrigerators, including the IoT-enabled Family Hub , SpaceMax Side-by-Side refrigerators, building on strong demand for the Curd Maestro range of refrigerators that were launched last year.

Curd Maestro , the world’s first refrigerators that can make curd and address the pain points of daily curd making, will now be available in 673 litre premium Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator and also in 692 litre SpaceMax series.

Besides taking the usage of refrigerators from food preservation to food preparation, IoT features in the Curd Maestro Family Hub allow you to customize your curd preparation settings through the Smart Things App, anywhere and anytime.

These premium refrigerators are designed to lend a classy look to your kitchen while transforming it into a connected fun zone for the whole family.

Additionally, as a part of its 2021 line-up, Samsung has also introduced a large capacity 845 litre Side-by-Side refrigerator. Built to address consumer need for extra storage space, this refrigerator also comes with a Home Bar feature. The sleek small window of the Home Bar, when gently tapped, provides convenient access to beverages placed inside, resulting in energy savings.

“ At Samsung, we believe in impactful innovations that transform lives. Our Curd Maestro Refrigerators have got a very positive response from consumers, strengthening our position as the

No. 1 refrigerator brand in India. Seeing consumer demand for large capacity refrigerators and the popularity of our Curd Maestro technology, we have introduced it in our IoT enabled Curd Maestro Family Hub and SpaceMax Curd Maestro refrigerators. We are confident this launch will address the evolving needs of our consumers,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price, Offers & Availability

The Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator (673 litre) is available at a special pre-booking price of INR 187,990 on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and online stores of retail partners across India, including Croma, Reliancedigital and Vijay Sales from March 23 to March 31, 2021.

On purchase of a Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator, buyers get a complimentary Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) along with a cashback of up to INR 6,000.

SpaceMax Curd Maestro (692 litre) refrigerator is available in Real Stainless and Black Matt starting from INR 93,990, across all leading retail stores. The large capacity (845 litre) Side-by-Side refrigerator is available at a price of INR 101,990, across all leading retail stores.

Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerators come with 10-year warranty on its Digital Inverter Technology Compressor that provides up to 50% energy savings.

Features of Curd Maestro Family Hub Refrigerators

Curd Maestro

Using the Curd Maestro , one needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job – fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too. Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Curd Maestro enables curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours – 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd.

Simplifying Connected Living

The built-in View Inside Camera on the Curd Maestro Family Hub allows users to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the Family Hub screen, without opening the refrigerator. You can also use the SmartThings app to see what’s inside the refrigerator remotely, even while you are out shopping. The refrigerator allows you to create shopping lists, food memos, digitally label food with expiration dates and set reminders.

Strengthening Family Connections

Curd Maestro Family Hub keeps the family more closely connected and organized with its built-in screen that can be used as a whiteboard, memo or even a photo album. Family members can also make calls and share photos and notes with each other through the refrigerator. They can even share and update calendars through the Family Hub app (synced with Google, MS365).

Enjoying a More Intelligent Way of Living

Samsung’s Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences. Ask “Hi Bixby, what’s new today?” and it will provide a read out of the news, weather and calendar updates. You can also enjoy hands-free calls with Bixby voice control.

Creating New Ways to Have Fun at Home

Users can access millions of songs through the web browser, live radio app or Music apps such as Spotify Gaana.com and TuneIn or mirror their Samsung Smart TVs and smartphones to watch their favourite shows on the Family Hub screen. The new Family Hub also features 25-watt premium speaker for sound that is deep in bass and rich in the mid-range.

Enjoy a More Intelligent Way of Living

The new Curd Maestro Family Hub is more streamlined than ever with its Meal Planner feature that customizes the entire food experience. It recommends smart recipes based on dietary preferences you set, helps you come up with a week-long meal plan based on your refrigerator inventory, and prepares your shopping list.

More Storage Space Inside

SpaceMax Technology enables the inside walls of the refrigerator to be much thinner by using minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. This means more storage space. For a sleek and seamless design, the Curd Maestro Family Hub , showcases elegant flat doors with recessed handles and a counter depth design to help fit in any space.

The refrigerator also comes with a Deodorizing Filter, keeping the inside of the refrigerator fresh by constantly passing air through built-in activated carbon filters. The Power Cool & Power Freeze features offer rapid cooling performance at the touch of a button.

