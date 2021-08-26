Samsung Introduces AR Filters On Instagram & Facebook; Now Visualise The Frame TV in Your Home & Get a Chance To Win It Too

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has launched an Augmented Reality (AR) filter on Instagram and Facebook that will allow people to virtually experience how Samsung’s much loved lifestyle TV, The Frame would look in their homes.

AR filter will allow consumers to virtually experience The Frame in their living space by simply pointing their phone camera in any part of their home and also select different bezel and artwork options, check dimensions and match it with the space and décor. The AR filter makes it easy for consumers to explore and discover Samsung products from the comfort of their homes and make informed purchase decisions, without stepping out of their homes.

To further increase engagement and excitement with consumers, Samsung has launched a new contest that allows four lucky contest participants to win The Frame by following a few simple steps. While using the AR filter on Instagram or Facebook, participants need to virtually place The Frame in their home environment, select a bezel of their choice, choose an artwork from the options provided or select one of their own and click a screenshot of the AR filter and post it on their respective social media, tagging Samsung India. The contest is live and will end on September 9, 2021. Four lucky winners will be announced on September 27, 2021.

After the launch of Samsung’s AR Demo for The Serif lifestyle TV and SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator, The Frame AR filter on social media is a new addition to the to enhance the user experience.

Check out the AR Filters here:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ar/879345582789046/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fbcameraeffects/tryit/879345582789046/

