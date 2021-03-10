Samsung Internet 14.0 Beta is Now Available

Samsung Electronics today released Samsung Internet 14.0 beta, which offers improved privacy and security settings, a revamped viewing experience on Galaxy foldable devices, and new UI innovations.

“Samsung is constantly looking for ways to enhance the security of its services and protect users’ privacy,” says Du Kim, VP and Head of Web R&D Group, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung Internet 14.0 beta, we want users to enjoy browsing with peace of mind, knowing they’ll have full control and visibility over their data.”

New and Improved Privacy Features

Samsung Internet 14.0 beta helps keep you protected while browsing with enhanced Smart anti-tracking, which detects when a website is trying to track you and automatically stops them.

Samsung Internet 14.0 beta also introduces a new security control panel, designed to make it easier for you to monitor and control your privacy settings and view useful daily stats, such as how many pop-ups and trackers have been blocked. This feature will help you make informed decisions about your privacy.

Revamped Viewing Experience on Galaxy Foldable Devices

If you’re using a Galaxy foldable device, you’ll be able to enjoy Flex mode,1 which lets you watch a video on the top half of the screen while the video controls are displayed on the lower half for a more comfortable viewing experience.

With Samsung Internet 14.0, Flex mode will be enabled automatically when playing a video in full screen. You no longer have to go through the Video assistant to switch it on.

Take Multitasking To New Heights

Samsung Internet 14.0 beta enables the App Pair feature to launch multiple Samsung Internet browsers simultaneously,2 allowing you to view web content in a split-screen format. This means, you can watch a tutorial while reading a recipe or easily compare prices when shopping online.

Customize Your Browsing Experience With Your Favorite Font

With Samsung Internet 14.0 beta, you can customize your online browsing experience by applying your favorite font,3 or a font that you find easier to read. Enter ‘Labs’ in the Samsung Internet Settings menu to make fonts on websites match the one you use on your phone.

Other useful features on Samsung Internet 14.0 beta include:

‘S Pen to text’ on Galaxy Tab S7 series: Using your S Pen, you can now write directly into text box areas, including address bars, and your handwriting will be transformed into text.4

Reader mode: Use the improved Reader mode to automatically reorganize, text-heavy pages into a more digestible and easy-to-read format.

Translation Extension: Powered by Samsung Research's translation engine, this browser extension supports 18 languages5, allowing you to easily view translations as you browse the web.

Following the beta testing period, Samsung Internet 14.0 will officially launch in April. If you are already a Samsung Internet user, you will receive a notification when the new version becomes available.

1 Flex mode will work from 75 to 115 degrees; a broader range of angles may be accessible for users depending on environment and use case. Supported device models include Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

2 Up to three Samsung Internet browsers launching at once are supported with One UI 2.5 or above.

3 This feature is available on Galaxy devices running Android 6.0 and above.

4 This feature is now available on Galaxy Tab S7 series with One UI 3.1. Users can enable the ‘S Pen to text’ feature either by going to Settings > Advanced features > S Pen > S Pen to text, or to Settings > General management > Samsung Keyboard settings > S Pen to text. The ‘S Pen to text’ feature supports all languages supported by Samsung Keyboard.

5 Supported languages include: English, Korean, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Indonesian and Turkish.

