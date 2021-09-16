Samsung India’s Open Innovation Tech Series Upskill Engineers at Samsung R&D Institute in Delhi, Exemplify Learning at Work

Sushant Sharma, Senior Chief Designer at Samsung R&D Institute, Delhi (SRI-D) is a changed man. The way he approaches the AR/VR/XR paradigm has transformed over the last few months, thanks to an interesting lecture series conducted by professors from IIT Madras and IIT Jodhpur.

“Learning with work is very exciting as the implementation is real time,” says Sharma.

These lectures are part of the Open Innovation Tech Series that SRI-D kickstarted recently in a tie-up with the two IITs.

These sessions for engineers range from topics such as Computing Architecture to AR/VR technology and this program is part of SRI-D’s continuous learning initiative, which helps in fulfilling the aspirations of many of its employees.

“The lectures helped me with some terrific insights about introducing distributed computing architecture. Any future collaboration, wherein we can make some new technology solutions with the students from the university would be really great,” says Rohit Thapliyal, Senior Chief Engineer at SRI-D, who has been attending these sessions alongside his work.

The newly introduced learning program brings Samsung engineers together with faculty members from the IITs, primarily from the IITs where the Company has its Samsung Innovation Campus program running.

“At Samsung, our aim has always been to help people associated with us, reach their fullest potential through constant learning and coaching. It gives us immense pleasure to see these young millennials, talented Samsung engineers refresh their industry knowledge on cutting edge subjects by collaborating with IIT faculty,” says Pankaj Mishra, Vice President, SRI-D.

Open Innovation Tech Series is not just aimed at providing Samsung Engineers with an opportunity to learn and apply new concepts. Such learning programs also facilitate stronger ties between the industry and the academicians, which is one of the reasons why IIT faculty members are delighted at being associated with the program.

“Industry-Academia interactions are always a win-win as it is the crucial first step in the long journey of translation of ideas to commercial products. Thanks to Samsung for initiating such interactions and wishing them all the best for sustaining the same,” says Prof. V. Kamakoti, Department of Computer Science & Engineering from IIT Madras.

Samsung R&D Institute-Delhi (SRI-D) was established in 2002. It is one of the largest overseas centers having doing commercialization development for Global Smart TVs.

