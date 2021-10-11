Samsung India Strengthens its 5G Promise with up to 12 Bands Support on Galaxy 5G Smartphones; Launches Galaxy 5G Campaign

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, announced Galaxy 5G campaign and strengthened its 5G promise in India with a large portfolio of 5G products for the festive season. The latest line-up of Galaxy 5G smartphones have been launched to make powerful innovations accessible to a broader audience.

“Samsung has a legacy of bringing meaningful innovation to consumers and the newly-launched Galaxy 5G smartphones open up endless possibilities allowing our consumers to #BeFutureReady. The recently-launched Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G are testament to Samsung’s commitment towards bringing meaningful technology and products that will stand out as #KaamKa5G smartphones. Our vision is to let our consumers be the first to benefit from 5G once commercialized, so that they can experience superfast speeds, ultra-low latency and smooth streaming,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy 5G

Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardizing 5G technology. Having launched the world’s first 5G smartphone Galaxy S10 in 2019, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices globally and has pioneered the successful delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions including chipsets, radios and core. Even before commercialization of 5G network in India, Samsung has leaped ahead to ensure that our consumers are future ready by offering smartphones with up to 12 5G bands support – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66 and N78.

With Galaxy 5G, our users will get assured 5G connectivity no matter what the 5G band in India is and will get access to uninterrupted nationwide access to any 5G network. The seamless 5G support will help download, share and stream content at blazing fast speeds.

Samsung promises regular Operating System (OS) upgrades for up to three years, so that you remain miles ahead in the game.

Samsung’s broad range of 5G devices are not just powerful but also lets our consumers be future-ready. With the current smartphone replacement cycles ranging anywhere between 2 to 3 years, it has become increasingly important to provide devices that work seamlessly today and continue to remain performance powerhouses in the future. Samsung’s 5G offering with up to 12 band-support and up to 3 years of OS upgrades caters to this need of consumers. Galaxy 5G range of future-ready smartphones includes the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the flagship Galaxy S21 Series, fan favourite Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy F42 5G.

With popular innovations like 120Hz refresh rate, Infinity-O display and quad rear camera, Galaxy A52s 5G is future ready with up to 12 band-5G support. Galaxy A52s 5G is available at a special festive price starting INR 29999 inclusive of bank cashback and exchange offers and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Galaxy M52 5G is the leanest and most powerful M Series smartphone yet with 7.4mm sleek design and 6nm Snapdragon 77G chipset with support of up to 11 5G bands. Galaxy M52 5G is available at a special festive price of INR 23499 inclusive of bank cashback and exchange offers on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores.

Galaxy F42 5G is the first F Series smartphone with 5G connectivity and offers 12-band 5G support. Galaxy F42 5G is available for INR 20999 on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail stores. Starting next week, consumers can avail exciting offers worth INR 4500 on purchase of Galaxy F42 5G.

#KaamKa5G

With Galaxy 5G, Samsung consumers will be among the first to enjoy the benefits of 5G like super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency. Samsung has introduced a new campaign #KaamKa5G to highlight the future ready Galaxy 5G smartphones. The campaign is live across Samsung’s digital platforms:

https://youtu.be/KzI-_a4-mn4

The microsite is now live:

samsung.com/in/galaxy-5g

Please share this news







