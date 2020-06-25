Samsung India Partners with Servify to Launch Samsung Care+, a Comprehensive Protection Plan for Your Galaxy Smartphone

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Samsung Care+, a comprehensive care service for Galaxy smartphone users in the country. Samsung Care+, powered by Servify, offers consumers a range of benefits to safeguard their Galaxy smartphones against any accidental, physical and liquid damage as well as technical or mechanical failure.

Launched as a pilot program in India in March 2020, Samsung Care+ enabled by Servify’s Device Lifecycle Management platform, has got off to a great start, with more than 100,000 consumers enrolling for the service despite lockdowns that affected the markets between March and June.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. With Samsung Care+, we are offering complete peace of mind to a wide-range of consumers looking to buy a new Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Care+ not only keeps you protected beyond the standard warranty, but also covers for all accidental damage for up to two years,” said Pramod Mundra, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“We are honoured to partner with Samsung in bringing Samsung Care+ into India. The deep integration between Samsung and Servify’s platform made it possible to deliver a unified and digital experience across different channels, be it offline or online; and during purchase or claims – always keeping consumer at the centre,” Servify’s Founder Sreevathsa Prabhakar added.

Samsung has designed four custom packs to give a wide array of choices to customers looking to buy Samsung Care+ plans for their Galaxy smartphones.

Extended Warranty : Covers technical and mechanical failure for one year beyond the warranty period.

: Covers technical and mechanical failure for one year beyond the warranty period. Screen Protection : Covers front screen damage for one year from the plan purchase date.

: Covers front screen damage for one year from the plan purchase date. Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage (ADLD) : Covers accidental front and back screen damage and liquid damage for one year.

: Covers accidental front and back screen damage and liquid damage for one year. Comprehensive Protection: Covers accidental physical and liquid damage (including screen) and technical or mechanical failure for two years.

With Samsung Care+, consumers get access to a talented pool of expert technicians, who use Samsung genuine parts only. Samsung Care+ is backed by Samsung’s country-wide network of over 1100 service centres.

Samsung Care+ packs are auto activated on purchase and come with a hassle-free claim process, requiring zero documentation. Claims are approved within one business hour and consumers can get free pick up and drop facility for their Galaxy smartphone in select geographies. Consumers can also check their claim/repair status of their Galaxy smartphones on-the-go with a simple tracking mechanism.

The price of Samsung Care+ packs depends on the Galaxy smartphone the customer is looking to purchase. Customers can buy Samsung Care+ packs with their new Galaxy smartphone or within 30 days of purchase of their Galaxy smartphone at Samsung Experience Stores, Smart Cafes, select Multi Brand Outlets, Samsung.com Samsung Care+ Online store and the My Galaxy App. Customers can also opt for easy financing options using Samsung Finance+.