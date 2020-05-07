Samsung India Partners with Benow for New Digital Platform; Customers Can Buy Galaxy Smartphones Online From Local Stores

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, has partnered with Benow to enable millions of consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones from their neighbourhood stores online. The new digital platform will also help thousands of offline retailers become part of the online ecosystem and reach out to a larger base of consumers.

More than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform that enables consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones online from their neighbourhood stores.

“At Samsung, the consumer is at the core of everything we do. Our partnership with Benow is part of our broader online to offline (O2O) strategy and is aimed to provide benefits of both offline and online platforms to the consumer. With this new platform, our consumers will be able to browse, select, order, pay and receive their Galaxy smartphone from the comfort of their homes. This will ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal. At the same time, the new platform enables thousands of physical retailers to connect with local customers online,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“Benow believes in harnessing technology to bring customers closer to their favorite brands. We have always believed in the strength of retailers and have been supporting them with various disruptive initiatives like contactless payments and device-less payment acceptance. Our O2O initiative in partnership with Samsung ensures that a large number of their mobile dealers can now have an online presence and extend an Omni-channel experience to their customers. This becomes increasingly relevant during these days of strict social distancing. The beauty of the platform is that it does not call for yet another app download while giving a seamless app like shopping experience all the way to a checkout with multiple payment options to the customers,” said Soorraj VS, Co-founder, Benow.

How the new digital platform works

To enable a dealer to become part of the new digital platform, Samsung shares the details of the dealer with Benow. Following this, the dealer gets a link on his/her mobile number. The dealer then registers for the platform and downloads the Benow App.

On the Benow app, the dealer can make an online catalogue of best-selling Galaxy smartphones. This catalogue can be edited to add newer models. Once the catalogue is ready, the dealer shares the link with customers via email, SMS and WhatsApp. The dealer can also share the link on his/her Social Media channels.

The consumer can browse the entire catalogue of Galaxy smartphones through the link shared by a particular dealer. To order a new phone, all the consumer needs to do is place a request via the online link. The moment a customer places an order, the dealer gets a notification. The dealer then checks the Benow app to get customer details. Post contacting the customer and finalizing the deal, the dealer generates the payment link through Benow.

The customer has the option to select various payment methods (cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, easy EMI, etc.) to make the payment. Upon transaction, both the customer and the dealer get digital charge slips. The dealer gets the Galaxy smartphone delivered to the customer.

Win-win situation for both Consumers & Dealers

The new digital platform enables millions of consumers in India to tap their local dealers to buy Galaxy smartphones online. It also helps Samsung’s large number of offline partners reach out to their local consumers online.