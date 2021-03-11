Samsung India Launches #MonsterReloaded Galaxy M12 with 8nm Exynos Processor and 90Hz Display

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy M12. After the success of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M21 in 2020, Samsung is looking to further cement its position in the sub-15K segment in India with some of the biggest upgrades in its product offering this year. The #MonsterReloaded Galaxy M12 comes with stunning Infinity-V Display with 90Hz refresh rate, powerful 8nm Exynos processor on top of massive 6000mAh battery for extended battery life and best-in-class True 48MP Quad Camera with ISOCELL plus technology.

“Galaxy M series has turned two since its launch in 2019 and has been designed ground-up in India, keeping consumers’ needs at the core. The newest addition to this series, Galaxy M12, is #MonsterReloaded. It is designed to power the lives of our young consumers. The segment-best Monster 6000mAh battery is now coupled with the segment-first 8nm Exynos 850 processor to deliver extended battery life. In addition to this, we are confident that Galaxy M12, with its True 48MP camera and 90Hz display, will truly set the benchmark for a powerful experience in this price segment,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Performance Reloaded

Powered by Exynos 850 octa-core 2.0GHz 8nm processor, Galaxy M12 ensures optimized performance of the smartphone. The power-efficient 8nm processor offers snappy performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing or using multiple apps.

Battery Reloaded

Galaxy M12 comes with massive 6000mAh battery and in-box 15W fast charger that lets you conquer day and night without having to worry about frequent charging. Galaxy M12 comes with Adaptive Fast Charging technology that gets the battery back to 100% very less time. Coupled with 8nm processor, this battery will be extremely power efficient, leading to more than a day’s usage.

Display Reloaded

Galaxy M12 brings a massive upgrade to its display with 90Hz refresh rate. Along with 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display, it is a delight for binge-watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go. Whether you are playing a game or binge-watching your favourite web series, the 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets offers excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

Camera Reloaded

Galaxy M12 sports the best-in-class Quad Camera set-up to address millennials’ needs for capturing important moments on the go. On the rear, Galaxy M12 comes with a high resolution quad camera set-up with True 48MP main camera that leverages ISOCELL GM2 sensor, to help you capture detailed shots with unmatched clarity. With the Galaxy M12, you can always ensure that your photographs reproduce high color fidelity and quality pictures even in the most challenging lighting conditions. The 5MP ua-wide lens has 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots. The 2MP depth camera gives amazing portrait shots and smooth bokeh effects to photos of people, animals or food you love.

Galaxy M12 offers different ways to decorate your snapshots and personalize your photos with Live Stickers. It comes with 8MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.

Design Reloaded

Galaxy M12 features attractive haze and matt finish with smooth curves offering a comfortable grip while watching your favourite movies or shows.

Other features

Galaxy M12 has a side fingerprint sensor. It comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 core that offers separate viewing and interaction areas for natural interactions along with the Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience at night time.

Galaxy M12 also supports premium Samsung services that includes Samsung Health, Samsung Theme, Galaxy Apps and Smart Switch for a Monster experience all along.

Memory Variants, Availability and Price

Galaxy M12 is available in Black, Blue and White colours and is priced at INR 10999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant and INR 13499 for 6GB + 128 GB variant. Galaxy M12 will be available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select Retail stores starting March 18, 2021.

Introductory Launch Offer

There would be a limited period introductory launch offer across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select Retail stores. Customers using ICICI Credit Cards would get upto INR 1000 cashback on both EMI and Non EMI transactions whereas customers using ICICI Debit Cards would get upto INR 1000 cashback on EMI transactions on purchase of Galaxy M12.

SPECIFICATIONS

Galaxy M12 SPECIFICATIONS Performance 8nm processor Exynos850; Octa 2.0GHz Battery 6000mAh battery, 15W Fast charging Display 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V Display 90Hz refresh rate Camera (Rear) True 48+5 (ua-wide) 2MP (macro) +2MP (depth); 8MP (Front) Design Haze and Matt effect design Colours – Black, Blue and White Memory 4GB+64GB; 6GB+128GB

