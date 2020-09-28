Samsung India Launches Galaxy Tab A7, Entertainment Powerhouse with Big Screen and Quad Speakers; Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy Tab A7 with exciting pre-booking offers. Galaxy Tab A7 offers a range of features that take your entertainment experience to the next level.

“As the industry leader, Samsung has always been at the forefront of innovation, creating products and services that truly add value to the lives of our consumers, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving world. With the Galaxy Tab A7, we are once again redefining the mid-range tablet segment. The entertainment powerhouse is packed with a superfast processor, sleek design, large screen display and quad speakers. The new Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect device for binge watching, gaming and online learning,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Sophisticated and Sleek Design

Galaxy Tab A7 sports a wide and immersive display and a large 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen. With symmetric bezels and rounded display, it has a sophisticated metal finish and compact design that gives the tablet an elegant look. It is light to hold, has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin.

Perfect Entertainment Partner

Galaxy Tab A7 is your perfect companion for all your entertainment needs. Enjoy rich stereo sound with quad speakers that offer an immersive cinematic experience. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound for the ultimate audio experience while listening to your favourite music, binging on OTT platforms or playing games. The 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display gives a vivid and dynamic viewing experience with 80% screen to body ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, Galaxy Tab A7 ensures enhanced performance, smooth multi-tasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming. The intelligent battery adapts to power output based on your activity. Galaxy Tab A7 has a long lasting battery of 7040mAh with an adaptive fast charging.

Ultimate Galaxy Experience

Galaxy Tab A7 supports you in every pursuit—from work to play, and everything in between. With our deep integration with content providers like Netflix and Spotify, exploring and playing content on the platforms is very easy and user-friendly. You get two month subscription of YouTube Premium free. Features such as Auto HotSpot and Quick Share enhance multi-device experience. Call & Text on Other Devices allows you to take calls, send and receive text messages directly on your Galaxy Tab A7, while you are logged on to the same Samsung account on your smartphone. Galaxy Tab A7 is protected by our signature defense-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe.

Availability and Offers

Galaxy Tab A7 is available in three beautiful colours – Dark Gray, Silver and Gold. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. The LTE model is priced at INR 21999 while the Wi-Fi model is priced at INR 17999. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Tab A7 starting today on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals. On pre-booking Galaxy Tab A7, consumers can get the Book Cover at a special price of INR 1875 (MRP: INR 4499) and an additional cashback up to INR 2000 when paying with ICICI credit and debit cards.

Specification Sheet

Display 10.4-inch (263.1mm) WUXGA+ TFT (2000×1200) RAM/ROM 3GB + 32GB (expanded up to 1TB) Camera Rear: 8MP Front: 5MP Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (4×2.0GHz + 4×1.8GHz) Battery 7040mAh Colors Dark Gray Gold Silver