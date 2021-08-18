Samsung India Launches Galaxy A03s with Big 6.5’’ Infinity-V Display and 5000mAh Battery and Fingerprint Sensor

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A03s. The latest in Samsung’s A-series, Galaxy A03s sports stunning 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, 13MP triple rear camera, massive 5000mAh battery, powerful Octa-core MediaTek P35 processor with side fingerprint sensor, haze and matt textured design and host of other innovative features. With Galaxy A03s, Samsung will disrupt the segment with great features.

Awesome Photography

Galaxy A03s is equipped with triple camera setup that lets you take sharp and clear shots. On the rear, Galaxy A03s has 13MP main camera to capture clear photos throughout the day, while 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots. The 2MP depth camera gives amazing portrait shots and smooth bokeh effect to photos of people, animals or food you love.

Galaxy A03s offers different ways to decorate your snapshots and personalize your photos with Live Stickers. There is 5MP front camera comes with live focus, built-in filters and different camera modes so you can take the best possible selfies.

Awesome Binge

Galaxy A03s brings uninterrupted viewing with 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio, that provides vivid clarity at your fingertips. It offers immersive viewing experience and is a delight for binge-watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go.

The long-lasting 5000mAh battery provides power to keep you going and will allow you to spend more time watching content and less time charging your smartphone.

Awesome Performance

Powered by the advanced Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, Galaxy A03s ensures optimized performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption even while browsing and using multiple apps.

Galaxy A03s supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 Core that offers separate viewing and interaction along with the Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience at night time. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor.

Other Awesome Features

Galaxy A03s features a sleek body design that is comfortable to grip and has an attractive haze and matt textured body.

Galaxy A03s also supports premium Samsung services that include Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch for a smooth experience all along.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy A03s is priced at INR 11499 for 3GB+32GB variant and INR 12499 for 4GB+64GB variant.

Galaxy A03s customers can opt for a host of easy affordability options via banking and NBFC partners. Further, ICICI debit & credit card holders and customers opting for financing from Samsung Finance+, Bajaj Finance or TVS can avail cashback of INR 1000 on purchase of Galaxy A03s subject to terms and conditions.

Galaxy A03s will be available in three colours – Black, Blue and White flaunting a haze and matt textured body. Galaxy A03s will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Galaxy A03s SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.5’’ HD+ TFT screen (20:9), Infinity V Processor Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 (Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz) Battery 5000mAh battery Camera Triple Rear Camera

13MP+2MP (Macro)+2MP (Depth) and 5MP (Selfie) Colours Black, Blue and White Memory 4GB/64GB & 3GB/32GB, expandable up to 1TB

