Samsung India Launches #FullOnFab Galaxy F12 with True 48MP Quad Camera and 90Hz Display

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today launched Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s in India. Galaxy F series is Samsung’s India-specific smartphones for which Samsung has tied up with Flipkart. Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP quad camera with ISOCELL plus technology, a smooth 90Hz Display and best-in-segment 6000mAh battery. Galaxy F02s comes with a stunning 6.5″ HD+ Infinity-V Display and a massive 5000mAh battery.

“Galaxy F has been designed for young millennials in India who want to do more and be more. Galaxy F has already become one of the most popular smartphones on Flipkart. We are now bolstering the Galaxy F line-up with the #FullOnFab Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s that come packed with features, allowing our young consumers to have fun and express themselves limitlessly.,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Speaking about the launch, Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart, said “The partnership between Samsung and Flipkart is driven by a shared passion for being customer-first, at a time when smartphones have emerged to be the new essentials for most of us. The F series has brought together two of the most trusted brands, and the new Samsung Galaxy F12 brings trusted technology to a new segment altogether. With this launch, we are excited to make this product available to a growing set of customers across the country.”

True High Resolution Camera

Galaxy F12 sports the best-in-class True 48MP Quad Camera set-up to address Gen Z and millennial consumers’ needs for capturing memorable moments on the go. On the rear, Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP main camera with an ISOCELL Plus technology and GM2 sensor that allows you to capture detailed shots with amazing clarity. The 5MP ultra-wide lens has 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots. The 2MP depth camera comes with Live focus to take amazing portrait shots. Galaxy F12 comes with 8MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.

The rear camera setup on Galaxy F02s has a 13MP main camera, 2MP refined macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera with Live focus for detailed pictures. Galaxy F02s comes with 5MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.

Display

Galaxy F12 brings a massive upgrade to its display with a 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display. It is a delight for social savvy Gen Z users who smoothly glide past their social media feed and for binge-watchers who enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter. It also comes with Widevine L1 certification that enables consumers to watch high-definition content across streaming platforms.

Whereas Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display for immersive viewing, content streaming and video calls. Whether you are playing a game or binge-watching your favourite web series, the 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets offers excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

Battery Performance

Galaxy F12 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery and an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger. It comes with Adaptive Fast Charging technology that gets the battery back to 100% in very little time. Coupled with 8nm processor, this battery is extremely power efficient, leading to more than a day’s usage.

Galaxy F02s offers a massive 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging that that goes on and on without having to worry about frequent charging.

Performance

Powered by 8nm Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor, Galaxy F12 ensures an optimized performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps.

Galaxy F02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and comes with up to 4GB RAM that ensures enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming.

Galaxy F12 comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 core, while Galaxy F02s comes with Android 10 and supports One UI 2.5 core.

Both Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s are powered with LPDDR4X Ram for a blazing fast experience.

Design

Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s have premium finish with smooth curves offering a comfortable grip while watching your favourite movies or shows.

Galaxy F12 comes in three trendy colors- Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black, whereas Galaxy F02s comes in three stunning colors featuring fine diamond gradient – Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black.

Memory Variants, Availability and Pricing

Galaxy F12 comes in two memory variants – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, priced at INR 10999 and INR 11999 respectively.

Whereas, Galaxy F02s is priced at INR 9999 for 4GB/64GB variant and INR 8999 for 3GB/32GB variant.

Both the products will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores.

Specification Galaxy F12 Battery 6000mAh battery; 15W USB Adaptive Fast Charging Processor 8nm power efficient architecture Exynos 850 Processor 2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor RAM/ Storage 4+64GB, 4+128GB True 48MP Quad Camera – 48MP (Main) + 5MP (UW) + 2MP (Depth) +2MP(Macro) – Get clarity and detail like never before with 48MP main rear camera – 5MP Camera with Ultra-wide lens – 2MP Camera for portrait shots (Live focus) – 2MP Camera for macro shots Front Camera – 8MP Front Camera Display 6.5″ HD+ Infinity V Display; 90Hz refresh rate

Specification Galaxy F02s Display 6.5″ HD+ Display

20:9 Aspect Ratio Battery 5000mAh Battery; 15W in-box adaptive fast charger RAM 4GB RAM 13MP Triple rear camera 13+2+2MP Triple Rear Camera 13MP Main Camera 2MP Depth Camera for Live Focus 2MP Macro camera for extreme close up shots 5MP Front Camera Processor Octa Core Qualcomm SDM Processor SDM 450)

Please share this news







