Samsung India Launches #FullOnBlockbuster Galaxy F22 with sAMOLED 90Hz Display

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy F22 on Flipkart. This #FullOnBlockbuster smartphone will provide all-around performance to our young Gen Z and millennial consumers. Galaxy F22 comes with segment-leading 6.4” HD+ sAMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. At its price point, Galaxy F22 will be the most affordable sAMOLED 90Hz display available on Flipkart. Galaxy F22 also sports massive 6000mAh battery and True 48 MP Quad camera.

“Galaxy F22 has been designed for our young Gen Z and millennial consumers in India who want all-rounder smartphone that is able to keep up with their always-on lifestyle. Galaxy F Series -is one of the most popular smartphone series on Flipkart. With the #FullOnBlockbuster Galaxy F22, we are fortifying the Galaxy F line-up further and hoisting our ‘Full On’ legacy to greater heights. Galaxy F22 comes with segment-leading specs – stunning 6.4” HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, massive 6000mAh battery and True 48 MP Quad camera,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Arief Mohamad, Senior Director – Mobiles, Flipkart said, “We have seen a shift in the way consumers use their smartphones in recent times, with a significant increase in video consumption. With a sAMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will elevate the user experience especially for those who are using their devices for professional and learning purposes. This launch is aligned to our vision to make the best tech accessible to consumers across the country.”

Blockbuster Display

Galaxy F22 comes with massive upgrade to its display with 90Hz refresh rate on 6.4″ HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen. Galaxy F22 will be a delight for social-savvy Gen Z users who smoothly glide past their social media feed and for binge-watchers who enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter. The High Brightness Mode of 600 nits on Galaxy F22 offers a more immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage. Galaxy F22 also features Dolby Atmos support and offers excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

Blockbuster Battery Performance

Galaxy F22 comes with massive 6000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger which supports 25W charging. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 25 hours of video playback and 24 hours of internet usage time.

Powered by the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, Galaxy F22 ensures optimized performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps.

Blockbuster 48MP Quad-Camera

Galaxy F22 sports the best-in-class True 48MP Quad Camera set-up to address Gen Z and millennial consumers’ needs for capturing memorable moments on the go. On the rear, Galaxy F22 comes with True 48MP main camera with ISOCELL Plus technology and GM2 sensor that allows you to capture detailed shots with stunning clarity. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots. The 2MP depth camera comes with Live focus to take amazing portrait shots.

Galaxy F22 comes with 13MP front camera to take bright, clear selfies. Galaxy F22 also comes with a slew of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone that lets consumers express themselves like never before.

Blockbuster Software

Galaxy F22 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box which will take user experience to the next level with refined design, enhanced customization and greater control of the features you rely on the most to help you get more done. The smartphone also supports Samsung Pay Mini.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy F22 is launching in two memory variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 12499 and INR 14499 respectively. Galaxy F22 will be available in two attractive colours – Denim Blue and Denim Black.

Galaxy F22 will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting July 13, 12 noon.

Introductory Offers

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail INR1000 off on prepaid transactions on Flipkart.

Galaxy F22 SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.4″ HD+ Super AMOLED Display 90Hz refresh rate Processor Mediatek Helio G80 Battery 6000mAh battery, 25W Fast charging support (with 15W inbox charger) Camera 48+8 MP (ultra-wide) 2MP (macro) +2MP (depth);

13MP (Front) Colour Denim Blue & Denim Black Memory 4GB+64GB; 6GB+128GB Weight 203gm Dimensions (Height x Width x Depth) 159.9 x 74.0 x 9.3 (mm)

