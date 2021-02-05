Samsung India Launches Exciting Purchase Program for Defence Personnel on Samsung.com in Association with udChalo

Samsung, India’s biggest consumer electronics and smartphones brand, has partnered with udChalo, an online travel portal for Indian Defence personnel, to launch an exciting Defence Purchase Program for the Indian Armed Forces Personnel. This program will be available for all udChalo verified customers to purchase Samsung products on its online store – Samsung.com. With the launch of this program, millions of Armed Forces personnel in India can buy Samsung smartphones and appliances from the comfort of their home, while also availing exciting offers and discounts.

“As India’s largest consumer electronics company, we are constantly innovating to create new shopper journeys and consumer affordability programs to make Samsung.com the most exciting destination for consumers. Our new employee purchase program will excite millions of defence personnel looking to access the latest technology across product categories,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, B2B Business, Samsung India.

Speaking about the partnership with Samsung India, Varun Jain, Co-Founder, Director and CEO, udChalo says, “As a homegrown company, we take pride in truly understanding the pulse of the Armed Forces community and working collaboratively with several brands to bring value products and services to our consumers. Our strategic partnership with Samsung India reinforces our commitment to make life simpler for our soldiers by offering the latest products and technology to our customers through our website and app platforms.”

Armed Forces personnel using the Defence Purchase Program will get exclusive discounts and offers on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs and appliances. They will also get free insurance cover on select products. All other consumer offers, including No Cost EMI, cashbacks and easy exchange will be applicable on these transactions.

To avail exciting offers and discounts, all udChalo verified customers must log in to the udChalo website, after which they will be re-directed to Samsung.com for selection and purchase of products. www.samsung.com/in/microsite/defence-purchase-program/

