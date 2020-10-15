Samsung India Launches Biggest Ever Festive Campaign #RewardYourself | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Samsung, India’s biggest consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced the ‘Reward Yourself’ campaign to add to the festive cheer. With ‘Reward Yourself’, consumers get flat 10% cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and SBI credit cards, exciting bundle offers and a range of other benefits on Samsung’s wide portfolio of smartphones, wearables and tablets.

“At Samsung, we have been at the forefront of innovations. In 2020, we launched the widest range of smartphones, wearables, tablets and accessories to wow our customers in the new normal. Our consumer-centric portfolio seamlessly integrates into the life of Gen Z and millennial consumers, whether it is work, play or style, offering a truly awesome experience. To create more value for our customers during festive season, we have made our offerings even more rewarding and delightful with offers, cashbacks, lowest EMIs and other attractive schemes. Our indigenous platforms like Samsung Finance+ and Samsung Care+ have created unique propositions for consumers to create affordable offers with complete peace of mind,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s ‘Reward Yourself’ campaign covers a large number of smartphones, tablets and wearables, ensuring every consumer who buys a Galaxy device gets rewarded this festive season.

Offers

10% cashback on HDFC Bank cards: This offer is applicable on select smartphones, tablets and wearables priced between INR 4999 to INR 104999. This offer is valid from October 15 to October 27, 2020.

10% cashback on SBI credit cards: This offer is applicable on all Galaxy smartphones priced between INR 4999 to INR 47999 and select tablets and wearables. This offer is valid from October 28 to November 17, 2020.

Instant cashback: Consumers can get INR 10000 cashback on purchase of Galaxy Note20. This offer is valid from October 16 to October 25, 2020.

No Cost EMI with Zero down payment: This offer is applicable on Galaxy A Series and all flagship devices. Consumers can purchase their favourite Galaxy smartphone with zero down payment, zero processing fee and zero interest.

Upgrade offer: Consumers can get an upgrade bonus of up to INR 13000 and Samsung voucher worth INR 7000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra from October 16 to October 25, 2020.

UV Sterilizer at 50% of MRP: This offer is valid from October 15 to November 17, 2020 on Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31.

Buy a tablet and get INR 10000 off on Keyboard cover: This bundle offer is applicable on Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. Valid from October 15 to November 30, 2020.

Buy a Galaxy smartwatch and get Galaxy Buds+ at INR 3990: This offer is valid from October 15 to November 17 along with 10% cashback on all leading banks’ cards in October and November. The 10% cashback on all leading banks’ cards is also available on standalone purchases of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live for the same period.

Samsung Care+ offer: Consumers can avail 50% off on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan on select smartphones and LTE based tablets. Valid from October 16 to November 17, 2020.

Galaxy Forever offer: Consumers can buy a brand new Galaxy smartphone at just 60% of the price.

Galaxy Assured offer: Consumers can buy a brand new Galaxy smartphone with exciting buyback offers of up to 70% device cost.

Galaxy Forever & Galaxy Assured offers are applicable on select flagships and premium devices.

Samsung Finance+ offer: Consumers can buy Galaxy smartphones with easy paperless finance from the comfort of their homes.

Availability: Festive offers mentioned above will be available on purchases made on leading retail stores and Samsung.com.